On This Date in Warriors History: Dubs Legends Make Their NBA Debuts

Run TMC has become known as one of the most iconic trios in Warriors history, with the up-tempo group composed of three players: Tim Hardaway, Chris Mullin and Mitch Richmond.

Mullin made his NBA debut on Nov. 5, 1985, after being drafted by the Golden State Warriors with the seventh overall pick in the 1985 NBA Draft. Mullin went on to play 13 of his 16 NBA seasons with the Warriors, becoming a franchise favorite and averaging over 20 points a game for his Warriors career.

The five-time NBA All-Star is one of two Warriors to average 25-plus points for five consecutive seasons — Wilt Chamberlain is the other — and he concluded his career boasting a .509 field goal percentage.

Mullin was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2011 and his jersey has was retired by the Warriors organization in 2012.

Warriors radio broadcaster Tim Roye caught up with the Hall of Famer in 2020 in the Dubs Draft Room, presented by Chase.

Three years after the team selected Mullin, the team picked Mitch Richmond with the fifth overall pick of the 1988 NBA Draft. With two young stars leading the way, the Warriors improved their win total over the previous season by 23 and returned to the playoffs.

Richmond made his Dubs debut on Nov. 5, 1988, averaging 22.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists in his rookie year, joining Michael Jordan, Sidney Wicks, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Earl Monroe, Oscar Robertson and Elgin Baylor as the only rookies to average at least 22/5/4.

Following his debut season, Richmond was honored as the NBA’s Rookie of the Year, becoming one of six Warriors ever to win the award (Woody Sauldsberry, Wilt Chamberlain, Rick Barry, Keith Wilkes, Chris Webber).

Richmond averaged 22.7 points in career scoring with the Warriors, with the guard inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2014.

Last November, Richmond also spoke with Roye in the Dubs Draft Room to discuss his NBA journey and more.

The excitement continued the following year, when Warriors added Tim Hardaway to the fold to form the celebrated Run TMC trio and the rest was history. The Warriors offense averaged over 116 points per game in each of Richmond’s three seasons with the club, boasting the league’s highest scoring offense in the first year of the Run TMC threesome (1989-90) and finishing second in 1990-91. The trio combined to average 61.9 points per game in 1989-90, and topped that by combining for 72.5 points the following season, with all three players scoring at least 22 points per game.