On This Date in Warriors History: Warriors Retire No. 13

Standing at seven feet tall, the Philadelphia Warriors selected Wilt Chamberlain in 1959 NBA Draft. In his first year in the league, Chamberlain earned Most Valuable Player and Rookie of the Year honors, averaging 37.6 points and 27 rebounds (not a typo). The big man went on to play five-plus seasons with the Philadelphia and San Francisco Warriors, and is considered one of the greatest to ever play the game with his sizable stature, stuffed stat sheets and numerous NBA records.

Following Chamberlain's tenure with the Warriors (1959–1962), the all-time great continued his NBA journey with the Philadelphia 76ers and the Los Angeles Lakers. Over the course of his career, Chamberlain totaled four MVP awards, seven straight scoring titles, 13 All-Star honors and two NBA Championships (1967, 1972). The Hall of Fame center also holds the NBA record for most points (100) and rebounds (55) in a game, in addition to season scoring average (50.4) in 1961-62.

In a halftime ceremony on Dec. 29, 1999, the Warriors retired the superstar center’s jersey at the Oakland Coliseum, with Chamberlain's sister attending the honorable ceremony.

Chamberlain is one of six players whose jerseys have been retired by the Golden State Warriors franchise, with Chamberlain becoming the only player in NBA history to have his jersey retired by three different franchises (Golden State Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers and the Los Angeles Lakers).