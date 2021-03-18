Stephen Curry to Receive Jackie Robinson Sports Award During 52nd NAACP Image Awards

Stephen Curry has accomplished many great things as a basketball player — including becoming a three-time NBA Champion and being voted the league’s first unanimous MVP to name a few — but he has also been a champion off the court. His efforts for what he has done to better the world around him has been recognized by the NAACP, as he will receive the Jackie Robinson Sports Award for high achievements in athletics in addition to his contributions in the pursuit of social justice, civil rights and community involvement.

Over his 11-year career with the Golden State Warriors, Curry has won three NBA championships, two MVP awards and has seven NBA All-Star selections. But off the court, he and wife Ayesha launched the Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation to unlock the potential of every child by providing underprivileged children with the fundamental resources they need to thrive in life. More recently, he collaborated with Under Armour to launch Curry Brand, a purpose-led performance brand with a mission to ensure every young person has equitable access to sport. He has also made considerable contributions to Howard University’s Division I Men’s and Women’s golf teams, while hosting two informative discussions with Dr. Anthony Fauci on the COVID-19 outbreak and best practices for society to get through the global pandemic.

In a first for the NAACP, it was announced that Curry would also join the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) as the first co-recipients of the award. They join other sports greats including Michael Jordan, Jim Brown, The Harlem Globetrotters, Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Sugar Ray Leonard, Eddie Robinson, and more past honorees.

Additionally, Misty Copeland will be honored with the Spingarn Medal, Rev. Dr. Wendell Anthony will receive the Activist of the Year award and Madison Potts will receive the Youth Activist of the Year award.

The awards will be presented during the 52nd NAACP Image Awards Virtual Experience, taking place Mar. 22-27. The week-long Virtual Experience will stream at naacpimageawards.net.