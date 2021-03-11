Stephen Curry, Draymond Green Finalists for U.S. Olympic Men’s Basketball Team

Earlier today, the the 12-member USA Basketball Board of Directors announced the 57 finalists for U.S. Olympic Men’s Basketball Team. Among the finalists are a pair of three-time NBA Champion Warriors in Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

The official 12-member roster will be announced later this year.

Also included in the list of finalists are other former Champion Dubs in Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets), Harrison Barnes (Sacramento Kings) and JaVale McGee (Cleveland Cavaliers).

The remaining NBA players up for contention of representing the country are: Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat); LaMarcus Aldridge (San Antonio Spurs);Jarrett Allen (Cleveland Cavaliers); Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards); Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns); Malcolm Brogdon (Indiana Pacers); Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics); Jimmy Butler (Miami Heat); Mike Conley (Utah Jazz); Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers); DeMar DeRozan (San Antonio Spurs); Andre Drummond (Cleveland Cavaliers); Paul George (LA Clippers); Eric Gordon (Houston Rockets); Jerami Grant (Detroit Pistons); Blake Griffin (Brooklyn Nets); James Harden (Brooklyn Nets); Montrezl Harrell (Los Angeles Lakers); Joe Harris (Brooklyn Nets); Tobias Harris (Philadelphia 76ers); Gordon Hayward (Charlotte Hornets); Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee Bucks); Dwight Howard (Philadelphia 76ers); Brandon Ingram (New Orleans Pelicans); Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn Nets); LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers); DeAndre Jordan (Brooklyn Nets); Kyle Kuzma (Los Angeles Lakers); Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls); Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers); Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers); Brook Lopez (Milwaukee Bucks); Kevin Love (Cleveland Cavaliers); Kyle Lowry (Toronto Raptors); Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks); Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz); Victor Oladipo (Houston Rockets); Chris Paul (Phoenix Suns); Mason Plumlee (Detroit Pistons); Julius Randle (New York Knicks); Duncan Robinson (Miami Heat); Mitchell Robinson (New York Knicks); Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics); Myles Turner (Indiana Pacers); Fred VanVleet (Toronto Raptors); Kemba Walker (Boston Celtics); John Wall (Houston Rockets); Russell Westbrook (Washington Wizards); and Derrick White (San Antonio Spurs); Zion Williamson (New Orleans Pelicans); Christian Wood (Houston Rockets); and Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks).

Those selected will be part of Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics which were postponed from 2020 to 2021.

The list of finalists includes nine members of the gold medalist 2016 U.S. Olympic Team, seven gold medalists from the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team and three gold medalists from the 2008 U.S. Olympic Team.

Green and Barnes are among the nine players from the gold medal winning 2016 U.S. Olympic team that went 8-0 in Rio de Janeiro who remain in contention, along with Butler, DeRozan, Durant, George, Irving, Jordan and Lowry.

Though Curry has never played in the Olympics, he has represented the United States as a member of the USA FIBA World Cup Teams. He was a member of the 2014 USA World Cup Team that finished 9-0 and captured gold in Spain, as well as the 2010 USA World Cup squad that went 9-0 and captured gold in Istanbul, Turkey.

The USA National Team coaching staff is led by San Antonio Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich. Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr is among the assistant coaches, which include former Atlanta Hawks Head Coach Lloyd Pierce and Villanova University Head Coach Jay Wright.

The USA National Team’s complete training schedule and final roster for 2021 will be announced at a later date.