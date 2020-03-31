Steph Gonna Steph, Even in Times Like These

Like many of us, Stephen Curry has been compelled make a change in lifestyle due to the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. And while Curry is healthy and well, the three-time NBA Champion and two-time NBA MVP is adjusting to a new reality. Here’s a look at what he’s been doing during the current shelter in place order.

Curry has been spending much of his time at home with family, recently celebrating his 32nd birthday in the comfort of his own living room. The Warriors guard took to social media to express his gratitude and share a message of peace during these uncertain times.

The Currys have also recognized the impact school closures will have on children during this time of need. The Currys’ Eat. Learn. Play foundation have teamed up with the Alameda County Community Food Bank and the Oakland Unified School District to fight food insecurity and ensure all children who rely on their school system for food will receive at least two meals a day. Curry and his wife, Ayesha, have called on others to join their pledge to provide more than one million meals to Bay Area children in need.

Days later, Curry actively educated the public on the realities of COVID-19 through an informative Q+A with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the United States Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. In the discussion, the esteemed doctor explained the importance of taking adequate measures to protect ourselves and others from this highly contagious virus.

Thank you to everyone who tuned in earlier today on Instagram Live! I wanted to make sure everyone had access to the conversation on COVID-19 with Dr. Fauci. Please share as much as possible. Thank you! #SCASKSFAUCI https://t.co/CtLGPy6Neg — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) March 26, 2020

Curry also watched some Warriors basketball, reliving the night fellow Splash Brother, Klay Thompson, dropped 60 points in three quarters in a NBC Sports Bay Area re-air of the Warriors classic.

Just watched @KlayThompson drop 60 in 3 Q’s. I legit was watching it like it was live. For 48 min my soul smiled! That boy good. — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) March 19, 2020

And of course, Curry wouldn’t be Curry without a little friendly competition. As a form of distraction, the three-time NBA champion shared how he’s been playing through his time at home, including a perfect hole in one.

Though Curry, like the rest of us, is hopeful the season will resume, he has certainly used this time away from the game to raise COVID-19 awareness, spread positivity and help those in need during these uncertain times.