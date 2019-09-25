New Dub Omari Spellman Already Well-Acquainted with the Team

Omari Spellman is set to join the Dubs after the team made a trade with the Atlanta Hawks to acquire the 6-foot-9-inch forward/center. A starter on the 2018 NCAA Championship team at Villanova and coming-off his rookie campaign in the NBA, Spellman brings a variety of skills to the Warriors.

According to Director of Player Personnel Larry Harris during an interview with 95.7 The Game: “We felt that the one thing that we were missing when we went into these Championships these last five years was really a stretch five… we just think he’s a young player that has the ability to shoot the ball, a great IQ, can pass, and I think he is going to fit-in well.”

Though Spellman is new a new addition to the roster, he is by no means a new name to the Dubs.

After entering the 2018 NBA Draft after one year in college where he averaged 10.9 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks on 43.3% shooting from three-point distance, Spellman was invited to a pre-draft work by the Dubs. Harris said of Spellman’s initial meeting: “We liked what Omari did in the [workout].”

In fact, the Dubs liked Spellman so much, they wanted to draft him. However, he was taken by Atlanta and played his rookie season with the Hawks where he averaged 5.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.6 steals, and 0.5 blocks in 17.5 minutes per game last season.

The Dubs were paying attention though; as Harris said, “we have kept our eye on him.”

The interest remained strong and the Dubs went through with the trade with the Hawks to acquire the big man this summer.

Spellman was made aware of the Dubs’ interest too; while speaking with media on July 8, he said: “The first thing they told me told me when the trade went through was they wanted to get me last year, things just didn’t work out… It’s a great feeling knowing that an organization like the Golden State Warriors wants you to be a part of it.”

It’s not just the Warriors coaches and front office that have previous experience with Spellman either: he will reunite on the hardwood with former Villanova teammate and Dubs 2019 draft selection Eric Paschall.

“Oh man, it’s just crazy! To be with Eric playing at ‘Nova, and then just seeing how he developed… just happy to be alongside him again,” Spellman told members of the media.

A 21-year-old who plays on both sides of the ball, Spellman is set to join a new squad, but one with which he already has some strong connections.