Sights and Sounds of Warriors’ 2021-22 Home Opener, Presented by Chase

It was a celebration on Warriors Ground on Thursday, with the squad making their home debut for the 2021-22 season.

The Warriors Home Opener, presented by Chase, featured a night full of excitement and spectacular scenes, with Dub Nation bringing all the energy.

After 590 days, it was a full house at Chase Center, with the best fans in the world cheering on the squad until the final buzzer as the Warriors recorded their first home victory of the regular season with a 115-113 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

The scene on Warriors Ground was a lively one, and here’s some, and here’s some highlights of what went down:

The party started as soon as fans stepped foot on the Thrive City Plaza, where there was live music and plenty of buzz.

Thrive City is a VIBE with a little help from Bay Blue Notes pic.twitter.com/FlEw96DTgp — Chase Center (@ChaseCenter) October 22, 2021

Upon arriving at their seat, all 18,064 seats in Chase Center were draped with 2021-22 Home Opener T-shirts, presented by Chase, featuring illustrations of Warriors legends to commemorate the franchise’s 75th anniversary season celebration.

Warriors fans weren’t the only ones rocking new threads at the home opener, as the squad debuted their new Warriors Origins jerseys, presented by Rakuten, on court for the very first time.

The Classic Edition uniforms complimented an accompanying court design which featured the team’s diamond anniversary logo at center court.

Ahead of tipping off the first home game of the 2021-22 season, Warriors legend and Hall of Famer Alvin Attles rang the Chase Center cable car bell.

Attles joined the then-Philadelphia Warriors in 1960, and continued to play for the team from 1960-1971. Attles later went on to become a longtime coach for the organization (1968–1983, 1994–1995).

Attles continued to partake in the evening’s festivities, delivering the game ball prior to tipoff.

In celebration of the @warriors 75th season, legend Al Attles is ringing in tonight's game pic.twitter.com/OxauyTlJbM — Chase Center (@ChaseCenter) October 22, 2021

Stephen Curry addressed the crowd ahead of the home opener, stating, “This is going to be a great, great season back at Chase Center.”

The two-time MVP continued, “Can not wait to see where this season goes, and can’t wait to welcome Klay Thompson back,” which was followed by an overwhelming roar that reverberated throughout Chase Center.

In typical Curry fashion, the sharpshooter set the stage for a thrilling night at Chase Center, exploding for 25 points in the first frame, shooting a flawless 9-for-9 from the field and 5-for-5 from 3-point range.

Curry reached 25 points and 5-plus threes on perfect shooting from the field in a single quarter for just the second time in his career. The only other player in NBA history to do this is Klay Thompson in 2015.

The three-time NBA champion finished the game with 45 points, shooting 16-for-25 from the floor and 8-for-13 on 3-pointers.

tfw you're back on your home floor



@ChaseCenter pic.twitter.com/2cDGN61Vda — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 22, 2021

Following the first half, musician and Bay Area native E-40 brought the energy to Chase Center, putting on a halftime performance in support of his favorite NBA team.

The rapper also had one of his tracks featured on the Chase Center Spotify playlist, a compilation of songs shared ahead of the first game of the regular season at Chase Center.

YAY AREAAAAA @E40 is in the house tonight pic.twitter.com/KASCeAM1U8 — Chase Center (@ChaseCenter) October 22, 2021

Dub Nation continued to keep the energy high throughout the night, as the Warriors closed out the electrifying home opener with a couple of clutch shots in the final two minutes of the game to lift the Warriors to their second straight win to open the season.

“This crowd was great, it was great to play in front of these fans,” Draymond Green shared after the team’s home opening victory.

DUBS WIN pic.twitter.com/cr7dQy4Je2 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 22, 2021

The Warriors opened the 2021-22 season at Chase Center in exhilarating fashion and if anything’s for certain, it’s that Warriors basketball is officially back.