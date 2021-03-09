Take Five: Santa Cruz Warriors in Orlando

Sea Dubs at A Glance

Team Leaders:

Scoring: Jeremy Lin (19.8 ppg)

Assists: Jeremy Lin (6.4 apg)

Blocks: Selom Mawugbe (2.6 bpg)



Upcoming Games:

Tuesday, Mar. 9 vs. TBD (4 p.m.; ESPNU)



The Santa Cruz Warriors advanced to the semifinals with Monday's 110-81 win over Rio Grande Valley Vipers in the first round of the 2021 G League playoffs. The eight-team single elimination playoffs continues for the Sea Dubs on Tuesday (4 p.m., ESPNU). Though Warriors Jordan Poole and Nico Mannion have been recalled back to Golden State, big man Alen Smailagić remains in Orlando to help the 11-4 Sea Dubs on their pursuit to the G League Finals.

In an effort to stay up to date with the Sea Dubs, below are five quick notes from Orlando:

• The Santa Cruz Warriors have gone 9-1 in their last ten games.• All five Sea Dubs starters tallied double figures in the team’s 110-81 win over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers in Monday’s quarterfinal matchup.• Alen Smailagic finished with 12 points, nine rebounds and three assists in the win.• The Santa Cruz Warriors held the Vipers to only 81 points, the lowest scoring output in the NBA G League this season.• The Santa Cruz Warriors are leading the league in free-throw percentage, shooting 82.1 percent.

Just one win away from the G-League Finals, set for March 11, the Santa Cruz Warriors will take on the winner of today’s Lakeland Magic and Erie Bayhawks game on Tuesday (4 p.m., ESPNU).