Take Five: Santa Cruz Warriors in Orlando

Sea Dubs at A Glance

Team Leaders:

Scoring: Jordan Poole (22.4 ppg)

Assists: Nico Mannion (6.9 apg)

Blocks: Selom Mawugbe (2.2 bpg)



Upcoming Games:

Tuesday, Mar. 2 vs. Erie BayHawks (8 a.m.; NBCSBA, NBA TV, Twitch)



Friday, Mar. 5 vs. Rio Grande Valley Vipers (4:30 p.m.; NBCSBA, NBA TV, Twitch)



Saturday, Mar. 6 vs. Oklahoma City Blue (12:30 a.m.; NBCSBA) Scoring: Jordan Poole (22.4 ppg)Assists: Nico Mannion (6.9 apg)Blocks: Selom Mawugbe (2.2 bpg)Tuesday, Mar. 2 vs. Erie BayHawks (8 a.m.; NBCSBA, NBA TV, Twitch)Friday, Mar. 5 vs. Rio Grande Valley Vipers (4:30 p.m.; NBCSBA, NBA TV, Twitch)Saturday, Mar. 6 vs. Oklahoma City Blue (12:30 a.m.; NBCSBA)

The Santa Cruz Warriors remain in Florida for the 18-team G-League Bubble at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando. The 9-3 Sea Dubs secured their eighth straight win on Sunday, and are now owners of the second best record in the league. With just three games remaining in the regular season, the Santa Cruz Warriors are preparing for a matchup against the Erie BayHawks on Tuesday (8 a.m., NBCSBA, NBA TV, Twitch), the lone team in front of them in the standings. Joined by Warriors Jordan Poole, Nico Mannion, and Alen Smailagić, the Santa Cruz Warriors are undoubtedly making a splash in Orlando.

In an effort to stay up to date with the Sea Dubs, below are five quick notes from Orlando:

• Nico Mannion and Jeremy Lin combined for 52 points to help fuel the Sea Dubs’ eighth straight win over the Austin Spurs (109-104) on Sunday.• Nico Mannion tallied a career-high 27 points, going 10-for-21 from the field and 5-for-9 from three-point range on Sunday. This was the second game in a row Mannion led the Sea Dubs in scoring.• Lin recorded 25 points, four rebounds and four assists on 7-for-10 from the field.• Lin is leading the Sea Dubs beyond the arc, shooting 45.5 percent from three-point range.• Mannion (6.9) and Lin (6.7) rank fourth and fifth across the league in assists, respectively.

The G-League’s Orlando Bubble will begin single-elimination playoffs on March 8 with the NBA G-League Finals set for March 11.