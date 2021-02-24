Take Five: Santa Cruz Warriors in Orlando

Sea Dubs at A Glance

Team Leaders:

Scoring: Jordan Poole (23.1 ppg)

Rebounding: Kaleb Wesson (10.0 rpg)

Assists: Jeremy Lin (7.2 apg)



Upcoming Games:

Thursday, Feb. 25 vs. Memphis Hustle (12 p.m.; ESPN2)



Saturday, Feb. 27 vs. Long Island Nets (12:30 p.m.; NBCSBA)



The Santa Cruz Warriors remain in Florida for the 18-team G League Bubble at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando. After securing five straight wins, the 6-3 Sea Dubs currently stand fourth in the league. The Santa Cruz Warriors are joined by Golden State’s Jordan Poole, Nico Mannion and Alen Smailagić, as well as former Dubs Jeremy Lin and Jacob Evans III. Evans was selected No. 28 overall in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Golden State Warriors, where he averaged 4.7 points and 1.1 assists in his final season with the club.

In an effort to stay up to date with the Sea Dubs, below are five quick notes from Orlando:

Jordan Poole is leading the Sea Dubs in scoring, averaging 23.1 points per game.



The Santa Cruz Warriors have tallied the most made three-pointers (126).



Alen Smailagić is averaging 11 points and 4.7 rebounds in the G League Bubble.



Jeremy Lin ranks second across the league in fast break points (4) and third overall in assists per game (7.2).



The Sea Dubs are shooting 85.5 percent from the charity stripe, the highest free-throw percentage in the league.



With just six games remaining in the regular season, the Santa Cruz Warriors look ahead to a matchup against the Memphis Hustle on Thursday, Feb. 25 (12 p.m. ESPN2). The G League’s Orlando Bubble will begin single-elimination playoffs on March 8 with the NBA G League Finals set for March 11.