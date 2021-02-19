Take Five: Santa Cruz Warriors in Orlando

Sea Dubs at A Glance

Team Leaders:

Scoring: Jordan Poole (25.3 ppg)

Rebounding: Kaleb Wesson (12.0 rpg)

Assists: Jeremy Lin (7.2 apg)



Upcoming Games:

Saturday, Feb. 20 vs. Salt Lake City Stars (4:30 p.m.; NBCSBA+)



Monday, Feb. 22 vs. Aguar Caliente Clippers (4 p.m.; NBCSBA, ESPN+)



The Santa Cruz Warriors remain in Florida for the 18-team G League Bubble at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando. Coming off back-to-back wins, the 3-3 Sea Dubs are joined by Warriors Jordan Poole, Nico Mannion and Alen Smailagić, with the Serbian big man making his G League season debut in Wednesday’s 111-108 win over the Canton Charge. Former Dub Jeremy Lin has also joined the Santa Cruz Warriors during the 15-game regular season and has put up some impressive performances in Orlando.

In an effort to stay up to date with the Seas Dubs, below are five quick notes from Orlando:

Alen Smailagić posted 19 points in his G League season debut on Wednesday, helping the Santa Cruz Warriors earn a 111-108 win over the Canton Charge.



Jordan Poole tallied a career-high 37 points in Thursday’s 113-109 victory over the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, leading the G League in points scored in a game (37). .



Former Warrior Jeremy Lin added 27 points, seven assists, and six rebounds to Thursday’s feat, going 7-of-14 from the field and 4-of-8 from 3-point range.



Jordan Poole is leading the G League in points per game (25.3) and total points scored (152).



The Santa Cruz Warriors lead the G League in 3-point shooting percentage (40.4%).



With just nine games remaining in the regular season, the Santa Cruz Warriors prepare for an upcoming matchup against the Salt Lake City Stars on Saturday, Feb. 20 (4:30 p.m. NBCSBA+). The G League’s Orlando Bubble will begin single-elimination playoffs on March 8 with the NBA G League Finals set for March 11.