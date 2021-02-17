Take Five: Santa Cruz Warriors in Orlando

Sea Dubs at A Glance

Team Leaders:

Scoring: Jordan Poole (24.8 ppg)

Rebounding: Kaleb Wesson (11.0 rpg)

Assists: Jeremy Lin (7.3 apg)



Upcoming Games:

Wednesday, Feb. 17 vs. Canton Charge (12:30 p.m.; NBCSBA)



Thursday, Feb. 18 vs. Fort Wayne Mad Ants (12 p.m.; NBCSBA)



The Santa Cruz Warriors are in Florida for the 18-team G-League Bubble, during which the Sea Dubs will play a 15-game regular season schedule plus potential playoffs at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando. The 1-3 Sea Dubs are joined by Warriors guards Jordan Poole and Nico Mannion, who are making the most of their time in Orlando, along with former Dub Jeremy Lin, who signed with Santa Cruz following his time with the Beijing Ducks in the Chinese Basketball Association last season. Alen Smailagić is also with the club, but has yet to make his season debut as he continues to recover from a minor right meniscal tear.

In an effort to stay up to date with the Seas Dubs, below are five quick notes from Orlando:

Jordan Poole is coming off a pro career-high 32 points, going 8-for-14 from the field, 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and 6-for-6 from the free throw line in Monday’s 135-125 loss to the Raptors 905.



Jordan Poole is leading the Sea Dubs in scoring, averaging 24.8 points per game.



Jordan Poole, Nico Mannion and Jeremy Lin tallied 20-plus points in the Sea Dubs’ 124-116 win over the Westchester Knicks on Saturday.



Former Warrior Jeremy Lin, who played his rookie season for Golden State (2010-11), is averaging 7.3 assists per game.



Lin finished with 29 points and nine assists in the Sea Dubs’ lone win, going 9-of-12 from the field and 7-of-9 from 3-point range.

The Santa Cruz Warriors continue the 15-game regular season with an upcoming matchup against the Canton Charge on Wednesday, Feb. 17 (12:30 p.m. NBCSBA). The G-League’s Orlando Bubble will begin single-elimination playoffs on March 8 with the NBA G-League Finals set for March 11.