Beachcombings: Jordan Poole Makes His G League Debut

Sea Dubs at A Glance

Record/Standings

12-9

5th Place in Western Conference



Season Leaders:

Scoring: Jordan Poole (27.0 ppg)

Rebounding: Juan Toscano-Anderson (9.0 rpg)

Assists: Ky Bowman (6.8 apg)



Upcoming Games:

Friday, Jan .3 at Salt Lake City Stars (6 p.m.; NBCSBA, NBAGLeague.com)



Saturday, Jan. 11 at Texas Legends (5:30 p.m.; NBCSBA, Twitch)



Monday, Jan. 13 at Memphis Hustle (5 p.m.; NBCSBA Plus, NBAGLeague.com) 12-95th Place in Western ConferenceScoring: Jordan Poole (27.0 ppg)Rebounding: Juan Toscano-Anderson (9.0 rpg)Assists: Ky Bowman (6.8 apg)Friday, Jan .3 at Salt Lake City Stars (6 p.m.; NBCSBA, NBAGLeague.com)Saturday, Jan. 11 at Texas Legends (5:30 p.m.; NBCSBA, Twitch)Monday, Jan. 13 at Memphis Hustle (5 p.m.; NBCSBA Plus, NBAGLeague.com)

Get the inside scoop on all things Santa Cruz Warriors and G League from play-by-play announcer Kevin Danna:

1. Team update

Sunday night’s 119-106 loss to Texas aside, the Sea Dubs have been hoopin’ at a pretty high level recently. Santa Cruz entered Sunday’s game with a season-high six-game winning streak and are now 12-9 after a 6-8 start to the season.

That stretch included a franchise first. The Sea Dubs went 2-0 at the G League Showcase for the first time in team history, narrowly defeating Raptors 905 110-109 on two free throws from Jeremy Pargo with seven seconds remaining before besting the Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario 105-91 in Las Vegas.

Currently, Santa Cruz is just one game back in the Pacific Division of the Stockton Kings, a team the Sea Dubs defeated in dramatic fashion Saturday night after erasing a 20-point deficit to win 123-116.

2. Help from Golden State

One reason why Santa Cruz has been racking up some W’s is because they’ve had some serious help from the big league ball club. Ky Bowman, on a two-way contract with Golden State and Santa Cruz, made his Sea Dub debut on Dec. 13 and promptly posted 27 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in a 130-114 win over Agua Caliente. He then arguably provided the defensive highlight of the season by blocking a dunk attempt on an alley opp in the final minute of the Sea Dubs’ one-point win over Raptors 905 at the Showcase. When Bowman plays, the Sea Dubs are 5-0.

Jordan Poole made his G League debut over the weekend and did not disappoint, going for 23 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in Saturday’s win over Stockton before backing that up with 31 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals in the loss to Texas on Sunday. Poole was able to get to the rim at will all weekend, but perhaps what was most promising was seeing him get hot from deep Sunday against Texas. The rookie from Michigan hit five of his eight 3-point attempts in the second half as he helped the Sea Dubs avoid getting blown out by Texas.

with the moves | Jordan Poole | @GLeagueWarriors pic.twitter.com/wAvZIsLv4X — NBA G League (@nbagleague) December 30, 2019

“I feel like I was getting really good shots,” Poole said after Sunday’s game. “My teammates were able to get me good shots, but then when I really started going and playing with energy, everything started to fall in place.”

3. Smiley makes his debut in Golden State

It was great to see Alen Smailagic make his NBA debut in Friday’s win against Phoenix, and it was even better to see him make an immediate impact with a couple of buckets inside and then back that up with 20 minutes against Dallas on Saturday.

His first two NBA games came on the heels of a recent stretch in which he had been tearing it up against G League competition. In his last four games with Santa Cruz leading up to his NBA debut, Smailagic was averaging 24.3 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 50 percent from 3-point range. He has always been a confident dude and he only continues to improve. Can’t wait to see him get more minutes up with Steve Kerr and Co.

4. Don’t forget the guys on G League contracts

It hasn’t only been Golden State guys who have been playing very well for Santa Cruz. Since our last Beachcombings post, Juan Toscano-Anderson has put together two 20-point, 10-rebound double-doubles, most recently going for 23 points and 11 boards in Saturday’s win over Stockton. He has also improved his perimeter game – since starting the season 0 for 17 from downtown, Juan has hit 14 of his last 37 3-point attempts and has hit at least one 3-pointer in seven consecutive games. You add in his defensive versatility and go-hard-at-all-times mentality, and some NBA team better cash this guy out before the end of the season.

Jeremy Pargo continues be a stone-cold killer. He has single-handedly won games for Santa Cruz in crunch time this season, and when things stagnate offensively, he can rescue the Sea Dubs more often than not. Take the Showcase win over Agua Caliente, for example. Santa Cruz raced out to a 30-point lead but couldn’t get things going offensively in the fourth quarter, allowing the Clippers to get back into it. So what does Pargo do? He scores the first 14 points of the fourth for Santa Cruz to make sure the Clippers never got closer than 11, hitting an array of fallaway jumpers in the lane and using his 6-foot-3, 225-pound frame to bully his way by smaller guards to finish down low. The 33-year-old veteran can help an NBA team right now, there’s no doubt about it.

Speaking of putting the team on his back, Andrew Harrison did just that on Saturday in Stockton. Santa Cruz was down 88-70 with a little more than two minutes to go in the third quarter, and by that point in the game, Harrison was 0 for 5 from the floor. The Kentucky product then went off, scoring 12 points in the final two minutes and change of the third and hit his last seven shots overall to lift the Sea Dubs to an impressive win in enemy territory. He finished the game with 23 points and has been uber productive for the minutes he has played for the Sea Dubs this season as a backup guard.

5. What’s next

It’ll be a while before the Sea Dubs play in the friendly confines of Kaiser Permanente Arena. In a weird schedule quirk, Santa Cruz plays just one home game in a one-month span from December 15-January 15.

The Sea Dubs wrap up the first half of the season with a tough four-game road swing that features games against 14-3 Salt Lake City, 12-8 Texas, 15-4 Memphis and 10-9 Iowa. All of those teams are currently in playoff position (top six) in the Western Conference, and Salt Lake City and Memphis have the two best records in the West. It goes without saying that even though there is still plenty of season to be played, this will be a huge stretch for the Sea Dubs.