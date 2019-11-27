Beachcombings: Sea Dubs Doing Work

Sea Dubs at A Glance

Record/Standings

4-4

6th Place in Western Conference



Season Leaders:

Scoring: Jared Cunningham (15.0 ppg)

Rebounding: Deytona Davis (8.6 rpg)

Assists: Jeremy Pargo (7.5 apg)



Upcoming Games:

Thursday, Nov. 29 vs. Iowa Wolves (7:00 p.m.; NBCSBA Plus, Twitch)



Saturday, Dec. 1 at Agua Caliente Clippers (3:00 p.m.; NBCSBA Plus, NBAGLeague.com)



1. Team Update

The Sea Dubs hit Thanksgiving with a .500 record at 4-4. After winning three of their first four, the Warriors have lost three of their last four, including a tough-to-swallow 113-107 defeat at the hands of the Texas Legends on Monday night. In a game that Santa Cruz probably feels like it should have won, the Warriors gave up 19 offensive rebounds and made just five of 12 free-throw attempts. Remember that in the G League, you get one free throw for one, two, or three points depending on the situation (until the final two minutes of the fourth quarter and any OT period), so those seven missed free throws cost Santa Cruz around 15 points on Monday night.

That loss came after a very impressive 126-109 win over defending champion Rio Grande Valley Saturday in Texas. The guys were locked in from the start and brought a lot of energy, which forced 24 RGV turnovers and held the Vipers to just 42 percent shooting from the floor. Offensively, the Sea Dubs were terrific, hitting 54 percent from the field and 52 percent from downtown while dishing out 25 assists on 43 made buckets (we won’t mention the 23 turnovers – oops).

At 4-4, the Warriors are a half game back of 4-3 Stockton and 4-3 Agua Caliente for first place in the Pacific Division. Plenty of hoop left before we really need to start thinking about the standings.

2. Deyonta Davis Doin’ Work

Deyonta Davis, who is in his second year with Santa Cruz, is starting to look like the Deyonta Davis who dominated in February and March 2019 before getting called up to the Atlanta Hawks. Davis put up 14 points, nine rebounds, three steals and three blocks on a perfect 5-for-5 from the floor and 2-for-2 from the line in the win over RGV before following up with an 18-point, G League career-high-15-rebound, two-block performance against Texas on Monday.

He works swimmingly in the pick-and-roll with guard Jeremy Pargo by catching a ton of lobs for easy points. He hasn’t really shown off the mid-range jumper that he used so effectively last season, but it’s still definitely a weapon in his arsenal.

For the season, Davis is averaging 10 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.6 blocks on 62 percent shooting. If he keeps playing like he did on the two-game trip to Texas, he probably won’t be finishing the season in Surf City.

3. A Case for Jeremy Pargo

Look, I get it that NBA executives are enticed by youth, but if I were a decision-maker somewhere around the league, and my team needed help at point guard, I would seriously consider inking the 33-year-old Jeremy Pargo to at least a 10-day contract when that option becomes available in January. Pargo has done a great job running the Sea Dubs’ offense, averaging 14.5 points and 7.4 assists (top 15 in the G League in helpers). He’s already had a 32-point, 8-assist performance and another 17-point, 14-assist game. He’s a great locker-room guy and has two years of NBA experience and a ton of high-level overseas experience, so the stage wouldn’t be too big for Pargo, whose older brother, Jannero, played 12 years in the NBA and is now an assistant with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Outside of your cornerstone pieces of a franchise, you likely aren’t going to keep a guy on your roster for more than a handful of seasons. In the case of 10-day contract guys, they rarely stick around beyond the remainder of that season. Hence, wouldn’t you want a guy who is already proven and is closer to the peak of their abilities than a 22-year-old who is still figuring his way around the pro game? By the time you develop said 22-year-old, if he turns out to be a legit NBA player, there’s a good chance he’ll be off making more money with another team. Might as well sign a guy who can give you more on the court and in the intangibles department than someone who will likely be a better player for somebody else a few years down the road.

Anyways, that’s how I would run my squad, ignoring any theoretical financial issues (years of NBA experience would bump up the cost for a player). I’m all for developing younger talent, but I would seriously consider giving 10-day contracts to 27-year-olds and up who know what it’s like to be out of the league for a little bit and have that hunger to prove themselves again. They’re in the prime of their career, or about to enter the prime of their career.

Let’s see Pargo get back to the League. I guarantee you he would not be out of place on an NBA floor.

4. What’s Next

For the seventh straight year, the Sea Dubs will play a home game the day after Thanksgiving, hosting the Iowa Wolves on Black Friday this season before heading out on the road for a 3-game road trip to Agua Caliente (Ontario – in Southern California, not Canada) on Dec. 1, Westchester on Dec. 4 and Long Island on Dec. 6. Those last two games will be their only road games against Eastern Conference opponents all season.

You can catch all of those games on NBC Sports Bay Area Plus, with Friday’s tip time against the Wolves set for 7 p.m. PT. The only time the Sea Dubs did not play a game at home on Black Friday was their first season of existence, when Kaiser Permanente Arena was still being constructed and wasn’t finished until right before their home opener in late December that year. So this game after Thanksgiving is becoming a bit of a tradition in Surf City- come see what it’s all about!