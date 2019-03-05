Beachcombings: Seeding Race is Heating Up

What's going on with the Santa Cruz Warriors? Sea Dubs broadcaster Kevin Danna provides an insider's look at the team.

Sea Dubs at A Glance

Record/Standings

29-13

1st Place, Western Conference



Team Leaders:

Scoring: Damion Lee (20 ppg)

Rebounding: Deytona Davis (7.5 rpg)

Assists: Darius Morris (6.4 apg)



Upcoming Games:

Wednesday, Mar. 6 at Wisconsin Herd (5:00 p.m; ESPN+)



Friday, Mar. 8 at Memphis Hustle (5:00 p.m; Facebook Live)



Wednesday, Mar. 13 vs. Greensboro Swarm (7:00 p.m; NBCSBA Plus, ESPN+)



1. One is the magic number

The playoffs have seemed like an inevitability for much of the season, but they can become a reality on Wednesday... or even Tuesday night. If the Memphis Hustle lose to the Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario Tuesday night or Santa Cruz beats the Wisconsin Herd Wednesday night in Wisconsin, the Sea Dubs will clinch their fifth playoff berth in seven seasons of existence.

The top six teams in each conference make the G League playoffs, and right now both the No. 6 and No. 7 teams in the Western Conference have 20 losses: Sioux Falls (23-20) and Memphis (22-20). Santa Cruz has already clinched the head-to-head tiebreaker with both teams (Santa Cruz went 2-1 against Sioux Falls and is 2-0 against Memphis with one game remaining), so at 29-13, the Sea Dubs have a magic number of one – one more Santa Cruz win, one more Sioux Falls loss, or one Memphis loss.

2. The seeding race is heating up

While Sioux Falls and Memphis have been losing with some frequency to speed up the possibility of Santa Cruz clinching a playoff berth, the teams closer to Santa Cruz in the standings have all been on a tear.

Rio Grande Valley, in a virtual tie with Santa Cruz for the No. 1 seed at 30-14 (Santa Cruz has the winning percentage edge), has won eight of 10 and is absolutely loaded with talent thanks to the likes of two-way stud Danuel House Jr. and Houston Rockets assignee Isaiah Hartenstein, among others. Oklahoma City, a game and a half back of Santa Cruz and RGV at 28-15, has won 3 straight following the loss to the Sea Dubs at Oracle Arena. And those pesky Stockton Kings and Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario have each won six in a row to get to 27-15 and 22-19, respectively.

The No. 1 seed has never been a sure thing, but Santa Cruz has had the best record in the G League for the vast majority of the last two months or so. Again, the G League playoffs are all do-or-die rounds leading up to the best-of-three G League Finals, so the No. 1 seed gets to stay at home all the way until the finals. With Santa Cruz’s clear home-court advantage and the Sea Dubs’ 8-3 all-time home playoff record, nabbing that No. 1 seed would be mighty fine.

3. Deyonta Davis continues to dominate

The Santa Cruz big man’s overall season numbers look good, but not eye-popping: 9.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.4 blocks on 58 percent shooting from the floor.

If you’ve seen him play since February, however, you’d think he was on assignment from Golden State because he clearly has been a cut above just about everyone else in the G. In the eight games from Feb. 1 to now, Davis has scored in double figures in all eight and is averaging 17.3 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 66 percent from the floor.

While he can certainly shoot out to 20 feet, most of his damage recently has come on lobs. He’s been on the receiving end of countless alley-oops in recent games. At one stretch in the Sunday loss to the Windy City Bulls, it looked as if Windy City had no answer for the lob to Davis (they never really did, as Davis went for 24 points and 13 rebounds on 12 of 14 from the floor against the Bulls).

.@Deyonta_Davis21 POWERED the @GLeagueWarriors on both sides of the ball on Sunday with a TEAM-LEADING 24 PTS & 13 REB on 85.7% shooting from the field @MSU_Basketball @GLeagueWarriors pic.twitter.com/TqzOFRsX8b — NBA G League (@nbagleague) March 3, 2019

He’s athletic. He’s mobile. He’s skilled. He’s just flat-out better than the competition. Davis has two years of NBA experience already and saying that he has not played his last NBA regular season game would be the understatement of the year. Oh, and he’s only 22. You can’t tell me this guy doesn’t belong in the NBA.

“He’s young, so he’s been developing. Hopefully he gets a chance - somebody see him and say ‘OK, he’s doing his thing,’” head coach Aaron Miles said after Friday’s 114-93 win over Memphis that clinched the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Hustle. “Hopefully he gets that opportunity; I’ve always said that.”

4. Antonius Cleveland getting it going offensively

The second-year Sea Dub is always a pest defensively, using his self-proclaimed “Buzz Lightyear” move to routinely pick dude’s pockets that lead to breakaways for himself or his teammates.

Recently, his offense has provided a nice boost for the Sea Dubs. While they came in losses, Cleveland scored a career-high 26 points while hitting 4 of 5 from downtown against Grand Rapids on Wednesday before putting up 23 two games later at Windy City.

He gets great elevation on his jump shot and can finish in traffic off acrobatic-looking Eurosteps. He can also dunk with the best of the them, so that doesn’t hurt things either.

5. Home-heavy schedule after current midwest swing

After road games at Wisconsin Wednesday and Memphis Friday, the Sea Dubs will not have to leave the golden state until the finals. Santa Cruz plays five of its final six regular season games at home, with its lone road contest coming Mar. 18 against the South Bay Lakers in El Segundo.

So while the Sea Dubs have been playing .500 ball for the better part of the last month and change (7-7 in their last 14 games), they’ll have a real chance to rack up some wins and gain some momentum heading into the postseason. Santa Cruz has only lost three games at Kaiser Permanente Arena or Oracle Arena this year in 19 tries, so hopefully the home cooking will lead to a strong regular season finish, which would in turn lead to more home games in the postseason.

The next chance to catch the Sea Dubs in Surf City will be Wednesday, Mar. 13, against the Greensboro Swarm (G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets). The first 1,500 fans in the door will get a Baron Davis bobblehead, so you won’t want to miss out on that.