Beachcombings: Counting the Magic Numbers

What's going on with the Santa Cruz Warriors? Sea Dubs broadcaster Kevin Danna provides an insider's look at the team.

1. Sea Dubs get it done in Oracle

After dropping their first two games at Oracle Arena in 2017 and 2018, the Santa Cruz Warriors got it done in their final trip to Oakland, taking care of the Oklahoma City Blue 124-114 Sunday in front of 14,237 screaming fans (10,000 of which went home with a sweet Klay Thompson bobblehead).

Everyone got in on the action for head coach Aaron Miles and crew, as eight Sea Dubs scored in double figures, led by the 26 points of two-way guard Damion Lee and 21 apiece off the bench from Darius Morris and Kendrick Nunn.

“I was looking at the jumbotron - I was like, ’oh man! 24, 19, 15, 21; that’s a balanced breakfast right there,’” guard Will Cherry said after the win. “Everybody did it in an unselfish way, like we’ve been doing it all year. When we spread the ball out like that and people were knocking down shots left and right, left and right, it’s hard for teams to key in on any one player.”

Sea Dubs at A Glance

Record/Standings

28-11

1st Place, Western Conference



Team Leaders:

Scoring: Damion Lee (20 ppg)

Rebounding: Deytona Davis (7.3 rpg)

Assists: Darius Morris (6.2 apg)



Upcoming Games:

Wednesday, Feb. 27 vs. Grand Rapids Drive (7:00 p.m; NBCSBA+, ESPN+)



Friday, Mar. 1 vs. Memphis Hustle (7:00 p.m; NBCSBA, Facebook Live)



Sunday, Mar. 3 at Windy City Bulls (12:00 p.m; Facebook Live)



28-111st Place, Western ConferenceScoring: Damion Lee (20 ppg)Rebounding: Deytona Davis (7.3 rpg)Assists: Darius Morris (6.2 apg)Wednesday, Feb. 27 vs. Grand Rapids Drive (7:00 p.m; NBCSBA+, ESPN+) Friday, Mar. 1 vs. Memphis Hustle (7:00 p.m; NBCSBA, Facebook Live) Sunday, Mar. 3 at Windy City Bulls (12:00 p.m; Facebook Live)

2. Homecoming for Will Cherry and Juan Toscano-Anderson

Sunday’s Oracle game was particularly special for guard Will Cherry and forward Juan Toscano-Anderson, a couple of Oakland natives who grew up going to Warriors games at Oracle Arena, or as Cherry and his friends growing up call it, The Coliseum (or “The Colly” for short).

Both started and both played well against the Blue, with Cherry going for 10 points and four assists and Toscano-Anderson contributing 11 points and six rebounds. After the game, Cherry and Toscano-Anderson did a postgame chalk talk with the fans, many of whom were family and friends.

“For two days, it was just like ‘oh, man.’ Then when we came here earlier today, I just looked up and was like, ‘we here,’” said Cherry, who mentioned he played on the Oracle floor when he was 11 for a Junior Warriors championship game. “This is kind of last time back I’ll get a chance to step on this floor. And just seeing the whole city out for me, it was special, and it’s a feeling you can’t describe, and I was just happy to be in the situation.”

Near the end of the game, a “Cher-ry! Cher-ry!” chant started by the baseline section near the Santa Cruz bench.

“That’s better than an MVP chant,” Cherry said.

3. Playoff Implications

That win over the Blue was huge for Santa Cruz because it gave the Sea Dubs the head-to-head tiebreaker over Oklahoma City should the teams finish with the same regular season records. The Blue has dropped six straight and are now third in the Western Conference behind Santa Cruz and the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, but you’ll take all the tiebreakers you can get.

Santa Cruz currently has a one-game lead over RGV for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference but is up two games in the loss column on the Vipers (unfortunately, the Vipers have the head-to-head tiebreaker, meaning Santa Cruz needs to finish one game better than RGV).

First thing’s first, and that’s secure a playoff berth. Santa Cruz’s magic number to clinch a playoff spot is still four because the Salt Lake City Stars and Agua Caliente Clippers are both still at 19 losses and Santa Cruz has yet to clinch the tiebreaker against the Clippers.

With respect to the division, Santa Cruz is up four games on the Stockton Kings following a 117-112 loss to the Kings on Wednesday that led to a season-series split between the two. Things are looking good on all fronts, but Santa Cruz can’t relax going into the regular season home stretch.

4. Darius Morris finding his groove again

Darius Morris had a huge say in Sunday’s outcome, hitting the 3-pointer that capped a 10-0 run to end the third quarter en route to his third straight 20-point game. That’s a great sign for Morris, who has been working his way back from an ankle injury that has kept him out of 16 games this year.

“Physically, I feel 100 percent, as opposed to the last two times I tried to come back prematurely,” said Morris, who noted he was probably a little too eager to get back on the court. “I’m glad I got that past me. I learned a lot from it mentally and physically, moving on in the future, so just taking the positives and moving forward.”

This was part of an extended sit-down interview with Morris, which you can find the entirety of by clicking here. I definitely suggest you checking it out; not just because I did the interview, but because Darius was fantastic and told some great stories, like pretending for the media and the Lakers that he was a big Lakers fan growing up when he was drafted by the team in 2011.

5. Damion Lee reaches 1,000

With his second bucket Wednesday in Stockton, Damion Lee became the seventh player to reach 1,000 career points in a Santa Cruz Warriors uniform. He is now fifth all-time in team history with 1,040 career points. If he ends up playing in the final 11 games this year (I’d say that’s highly unlikely considering he’s on a 2-way contract and will probably be spending a decent chunk of time with Golden State), Lee has an outside shot of climbing past Elliot Williams and Mychel Thompson and getting to No. 3 on the all-time scoring list.

Congratulations @warriors two-way player @Dami0nLee for his career record of 1,000 points scored as a Santa Cruz Warrior! He is the seventh player in franchise history to achieve this accomplishment. #SeaDubs #DubNation pic.twitter.com/GBfluF2VRx — Santa Cruz Warriors (@GLeagueWarriors) February 21, 2019

6. What’s next

Santa Cruz plays seven of its final 11 regular-season games at Kaiser Permanente Arena, starting with a Wednesday night tilt against the Grand Rapids Drive. Then the Sea Dubs welcome the Memphis Hustle to the friendly confines Friday night before hitting the road for its last extended road trip of the season, going on a 3-game trek to Windy City, Wisconsin and Memphis.

Wednesday night is Pride Night at the KPA, and you can still get tickets for just 19 buckaroos.