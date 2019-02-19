Beachcombings: Sea Dubs With Eyes on the Prize

What's going on with the Santa Cruz Warriors? Sea Dubs broadcaster Kevin Danna provides an insider's look at the team.

1. Sea Dubs Coming Out of the All-Star Break

Santa Cruz went into the All-Star break on a high note, winning road games at Fort Wayne and Raptors 905 to get to 27-10 heading into its week off of regular season competition. That record is good for the best mark in the Western Conference and G League overall by two games, and the Sea Dubs also have a five-and-a-half-game edge over the Stockton Kings for first place in the Pacific Division.

Speaking of Stockton, that’s who Santa Cruz faces Wednesday night in the 209 in its first game out of the All-Star Break. The game was originally scheduled to be played on Nov. 19, but air-quality issues as a result of the Camp Fire in Butte County forced a postponement.

Sea Dubs at A Glance

Record/Standings

27-10

1st Place, Western Conference



Team Leaders:

Scoring: Damion Lee, Kendrick Nunn (19.8 ppg)

Rebounding: Deytona Davis (7.1 rpg)

Assists: Darius Morris (6.1 apg)



Upcoming Games:

Wednesday, Feb. 20 at Stockton Kings (7:00 p.m; ESPN+)



Sunday, Feb. 24 vs. Oklahoma City Blue (5:00 p.m; NBCSBA, Facebook Live)



Wednesday, Feb. 27 vs. Grand Rapids Drive (7:00 p.m; ESPN+, NBCSBA Plus)



27-101st Place, Western ConferenceScoring: Damion Lee, Kendrick Nunn (19.8 ppg)Rebounding: Deytona Davis (7.1 rpg)Assists: Darius Morris (6.1 apg)Wednesday, Feb. 20 at Stockton Kings (7:00 p.m; ESPN+)Sunday, Feb. 24 vs. Oklahoma City Blue (5:00 p.m; NBCSBA, Facebook Live) Wednesday, Feb. 27 vs. Grand Rapids Drive (7:00 p.m; ESPN+, NBCSBA Plus)

2. Playoffs?!

With 13 games left in the season and Santa Cruz holding the best record in the G, I think it’s fair to start talking about the postseason outlook for the Sea Dubs. Santa Cruz’s magic number to clinch a playoff spot is five (combined Santa Cruz wins and Salt Lake City losses), while its magic number to clinch the division is nine (combined Santa Cruz wins and Stockton losses).

Thus, this upcoming Stockton game is an important one. The Sea Dubs are 2-1 against the Kings this year, meaning a win in their final meeting on Wednesday would give Santa Cruz the head-to-head tiebreaker and take the magic number for the division all the way down to six. And, with eight of the final 12 games of the season coming at home, it would be tough for the Kings to make up a six-and-a-half-game deficit on a team it doesn’t own a tiebreaker against.

3. Damion Lee, Kendrick Nunn Earn G League Midseason Honors

The G League made sure to recognize a couple of hoopers from the best team in the league, naming Damion Lee and Kendrick Nunn to the Midseason All-NBA G League Western Conference Team right before the All-Star Break. Lee, who has split time with Santa Cruz and Golden State all year on his 2-way contract, is averaging 19.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals on 47 percent shooting and 39 percent 3-pointing through 20 games.

Nunn, who has played in all but one game and has come off the bench in every game in which he’s played, is also averaging 19.8 points to go along with 3.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.5 steals on 47 percent shooting and 89 percent free throwing. He is playing his most consistent ball of the season from a scoring standpoint, having amassed at least 21 points in nine straight games heading into the All-Star break.

4. Watch out for Deyonta Davis

The big man in the middle from Michigan State has gotten a decent chunk of Beachcombings verbiage over the previous few articles for his recent uptick in play, and that didn’t stop heading into the All-Star break. Davis statistically had the best game of G League career on Feb. 10 at Fort Wayne, going for a career-high 26 points, career-high-tying 13 rebounds and three blocks in the Sea Dubs’ 114-104 win. He was also 12 of 16 from the floor in that game, continuing a stretch of 15 consecutive games now where he hast shot at least 50 percent from the floor, and he’s shot above 55 percent in 13 of those 15 games.

Yes, a lot of his buckets come down low, but he also has a deadly 16-to-20-footer that he knocks down with ease if left open. He’s even attempted a couple of 3-pointers in recent games (he hasn’t hit one yet). The rim protection has also seen a recent northward bump, as he’s blocked at least one shot in 11 of his last 12 games and has secured double-digit defensive rebounds in two of his last four.

He has really been in a groove in the last month or so, and it certainly feels like he hasn’t played his last NBA regular season game.

5. Oracle game on Sunday

Santa Cruz’s third game at Oracle Arena is finally upon us, as the Sea Dubs will head up to Oakland to play the Oklahoma City Blue Sunday at 5 p.m. PT. Beyond the fact that you can get a special edition Klay Thompson Santa Cruz bobblehead (first 10,000 in the building), you’ll also get a chance to see the teams with the two best records in the G League as of the All-Star break go at it.

.@KlayThompson fan? The first 10,000 fans to the Santa Cruz Warriors game at Oracle Arena on Feb. 24 at 5:00pm will receive a Klay Thompson Santa Cruz Edition bobblehead!!#SeaDubs #DubNation https://t.co/1YGxcuJvOQ — Santa Cruz Warriors (@GLeagueWarriors) January 22, 2019

Santa Cruz and Oklahoma City have split the season series so far, so Sunday’s contest at Oracle will decide the head-to-head tiebreaker, which could prove huge come the end of the regular season for playoff seeding. In a league where every postseason round leading up to the finals is a do-or-die one-game “series,” home court is especially huge, so every tiebreaker you can own is that much more important.