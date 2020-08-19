Bay Area professional sports teams announced a united effort to support California Proposition 16 on Wednesday.

Prop 16 will restore equal opportunity programs like affirmative action, and help to combat systemic barriers that have historically kept women and BIPOC from receiving their fair chance in the workplace and beyond. The path to ending discrimination is a marathon, not a sprint; and restoring affirmative action is merely a step in that first mile that will tear down biased and unfair roadblocks for all Californians.

When The Bay comes together, incredible things can be accomplished. Get ready to be a part of history with us, Dub Nation! Learn more about Prop 16 here.