Takeaways From the Warriors’ Preseason

The Warriors’ preseason has come to a close and that means one thing: the next time the Dubs step on the court will be in official NBA action. The team’s Dec. 22 matchup against the Brooklyn Nets (4 pm, TNT) marks their first regular season game in 287 days.

While we’re all looking ahead to the squad’s return to action in a few short days, here’s a look back at some of the key takeaways from the preseason:

Steph Gonna Steph

Stephen Curry finished the preseason with back-to-back 29 point games against the Sacramento Kings, making 11 of his 26 attempts on three pointers in that span.

But as he always has, Curry got creative with the handles when he needed to, too.

Big Threes

Dub Nation is used to seeing the Warriors take their threes, but there have been some different faces taking their shots from deep in the preseason. In the past week, we have seen the Warriors’ bigs putting up shots from beyond the arc; Marquese Chriss, Kevon Looney and Alen Smailagic took a combined 14 three point shots. They were not just taking them, they were making them.

Who could forget Marquese Chriss’ performance on Tuesday night?

After making no more than one trey in any game all of last season, Chriss splashed three three-pointers in the one game.

Wiggins Flies Down the Court

What has Andrew Wiggins been doing this preseason?

Chase down blocks? Check. Wiggins caught Sacramento Kings Buddy Hield and Marvin Bagley III with chasedown blocks on Tuesday. Wiggins also blocked Bagley III a second time in that game.

How about receiving deep outlet passes? Easy.

Dub Nation has watched the forward put in work on both ends of the court this preseason.

Pushing the Pace

Wiggins is not the only Warrior who has been keeping things uptempo. The Warriors ran the floor through all three preseason games. Kelly Oubre Jr. and Nico Mannion contributed to the fast-paced play too. Oh, and one more whose face may be familiar to Dub Nation:

With three tune-up games out of the way, the Warriors prepare for the real deal as they tip off their NBA season on Dec. 22 against the Brooklyn Nets (4 p.m., TNT).