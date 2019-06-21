Podcast: 2019 NBA Draft Recap
Warriors broadcaster Tim Roye and Santa Cruz Warriors play-by-play announcer Kevin Dana join Warriors Sound join to analyze the Warriors' picks in the 2019 NBA Draft, which included shooting guard Jordan Poole the 28th overall pick and power forward Eric Paschall with the 41st pick. The team also acquired the draft rights to forward Alen Smailagic via trade.
