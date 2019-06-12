Podcast: Previewing Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Warriors Ground

Check out the latest Warriors Sound from Oracle Arena as the team prepares for what will be the final game from the long-time home of the Dubs: a win-or-go-home Game 6 of the NBA Finals. Warriors radio broadcaster Tim Roye previews the game and addresses the storylines at stake in this Game 6 matchup. Then, hear from ESPN's Zach Lowe as he discusses his fondest memories of the arena and which ones he wishes he could have been a part of.

Also included: press conferences with Steve Kerr, Stephen Curry, and Klay Thompson.