Podcast: Dubs Tie the Series 1-1

Thanks to another strong third quarter, the Warriors came away with the dub in Game 2 of the NBA Finals and have tied the series 1-1 against the Toronto Raptors. Hear complete analysis of the game, including the Dubs' 27-3 run that spanned the second and third quarters, from Dubs broadcasters Jim Barnett and Tim Roye. Also, get the postgame reaction from Steve Kerr as he met with the media just after the game.