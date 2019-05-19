Podcast: Competitive Desire
In a second half surge, the Warriors finish with a 110-99 victory and the Dubs take a 3-0 lead in the Western Conference Finals. Hear Head Coach Steve Kerr address the team's vigorous effort in Game 3 including Draymond Green's irresistible energy, the decision to start Damian Jones and more, plus, get a complete game analysis from Jim Barnett and Tim Roye.
