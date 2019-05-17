Podcast: Competitive Fire

The Warriors overcame a 17-point deficit with a strong showing in the second half for a Game 2 victory on Warriors Ground. Hear postgame reaction from Steve Kerr as he discusses the team's play down the stretch to seal the victory and 2-0 series lead in the Western Conference Finals. Also, get recap and analysis from Jim Barnett and Tim Roye as they break down how the Dubs were able to win without hitting a three-pointer in the fourth quarter.