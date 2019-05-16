Podcast: Go Out There and Play

The Warriors took a 1-0 lead in the Western Conference Finals thanks to contributions from everyone on the roster, including Damian Jones who returned to action for the first time since tearing his left pectoral muscle on December 1st. Listen-in on his 1-on-1 conversation from Wednesday after shootaround as he details how it felt to get back on the court after months of rehab.

Also in the latest Warriors Sound podcast: get postgame reaction from Jonas Jerebko as he talks with Tim Roye and Jim Barnett, as well as interviews with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson in which they breakdown their Game 1 victory.