Podcast: Storylines in the Western Conference Finals

With the Western Conference Finals just around the corner, get a series preview from Warriors broadcaster Tim Roye and Laurence Scott as they discuss storylines of note between the Warriors and Trail Blazers, including how Stephen and Seth Curry are set to make history when Game 1 tips off Tuesday evening.

Plus, get postgame reaction from Kevon Looney after Friday's Game 6 and a look back at some memorable moments from the Dubs' series-clinching win in Houston.