Podcast: Advancing to the Western Conference Finals

The matchup for the Western Conference Finals is set: the Warriors will take on the Portland Trailblazers starting on Tuesday at Oracle Arena. Get postgame reaction from Stephen Curry after the Dubs' Game 6 victory on Friday with insight into the team's mentality while missing Kevin Durant due to injury.

Also, hear from the Trailblazers' Even Turner as he details how Portland came back from a 17-point deficit to win Game 7 of their Western Conference Semis matchup and what he expects from a series against the Warriors.