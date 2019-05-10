Podcast: Set for Game 6

Tonight is the night: the Warriors and Rockets square off again in Game 6 in Houston. Hear from The Athletic's Marcus Thompson as he lays out his predictions for what fans will see in Friday's Western Conference Semifinals matchup, and what the Warriors will need to do to overcome being without two injured starters. Also in this episode: insight on fans in Japan tuning-in, and in some cases traveling to the U.S., to watch this Warriors/Rockets matchup in a discussion with NBA Japan's Reo Onishi.