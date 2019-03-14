Dubs and Pi

Happy March 14th, a.k.a. Pi Day! Besides being Stephen Curry’s 31st birthday, 3/14 is a fun time to celebrate 3.14, or pi. We took a look through the stats and history books for some fun with this magical number.

After missing most of the previous season due to injury, Stephen Curry returned to the Dubs’ starting lineup in 2012-2013. That season marked the first time he averaged over 20-points a game (22.9). Besides coming back and leading the team in scoring, he also chipped in on the boards with 314 total rebounds that season.

His Splash Brother Klay Thompson has hit the magic number not just once, but twice in his career. In fact, looking at the numbers show how Klay has grown as a scorer in the league. In Thompson’s rookie season (2011), he averaged 12.5 points per game on 3.14 two-point and 1.7 three-point shots made. Last year, each of those scoring statistics increased to where he averaged 20 points on 4.7 two-point and 3.14 three-point shots made.

Klay drains his 7th trey of the night! pic.twitter.com/3EyBOHHqon — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 18, 2018

After finishing 43-39 and finishing fourth in the Western Conference in 1989, the Golden State Warriors beat the Utah Jazz in the first round of the playoffs, then lost in the Western Conference semis to the Phoenix Suns. Over those two series, Warriors legend Mitch Richmond averaged 20.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 4.4 assists and played a total of… 314 minutes.

Rookie of the year 88', Run TMC legend & Hall of Famer Mitch Richmond #Celebrate47 pic.twitter.com/9g1a23jEm6 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 8, 2019

March 14th has also been a day of special performances for some Dubs. Back in 1962, and it was Warriors great Wilt Chamberlain who had himself a night. In an overtime game against the Chicago Packers, he had 34 points and 33 rebounds. The 30-30 stat line is a feat only accomplished 147 times in the history of the NBA, and 128 of those were done by Chamberlain himself.

On this date two years ago, Draymond Green had himself a block party against the Philadelphia 76ers. His six blocks from that night are his career high, a mark he has tied once since then.

NOT TODAY pic.twitter.com/udNChvmCPY — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 15, 2017

That game was special for someone else besides Green though. It was only right that on that night, being Curry’s 29th birthday, he would go and score… 29 points.