One More Taste of 'We Believe' at Oracle Arena

It turns out that Stephen Curry has been teasing this moment for the last few weeks, and the big reveal came just prior to tipoff of the last Warriors regular season game ever at Oracle Arena on Sunday evening.

That the Warriors were wearing throwback jerseys to the team’s ‘We Believe’ era in the regular season home finale, presented by Adobe, was a player-driven idea to pay homage to the team that marked the franchise’s return to the postseason in 2007. It was a surprise to the fans, a joyous one at that. But Dub Nation wasn’t alone in the feeling of these jerseys.

The players themselves were fired up to be sporting the threads in honor of the first eight seed to beat a No. 1 seed in a best-of-seven series in the NBA Playoffs. That Warriors team won 16 of its last 21 games to snag the final playoff spot in the West on the final day of the regular season, and then went on to make NBA history in their take down of the Dallas Mavericks as Oracle Arena gained mainstream notoriety for having perhaps the loudest and most passionate fans in the game, something that holds true 12 years later.

REPPIN' WE BELIEVE JERSEYS pic.twitter.com/kFNGxRU3Gr — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 8, 2019

Much of the current roster’s knowledge of the Warriors franchise before joining the team was based on that ‘We Believe’ playoff run, as several of the players weren’t even in kindergarten yet when the Warriors had previously made the playoffs in 1994.

For Curry, the opportunity to wear these jerseys completed a circle. Over the last five home games at Oracle Arena, Curry has honored former teammates and other Warriors greats by wearing their jerseys to games, most of whom played in the ‘We Believe’ era, including Stephen Jackson, Baron Davis and Andris Biedrins. On Friday, he sported a Tim Hardaway jersey to the game, and for the last regular season game ever at Oracle, Curry went with a Monta Ellis jersey.

Curry shared the backcourt with Ellis over his first two and a half seasons in the league, forming one of the most explosive guard duos in the league. A dynamic Warriors backcourt has been a constant during Curry’s pro career, as he and fellow Splash Brother Klay Thompson have made several All-Star Games together.

Though not a member of the ‘We Believe’ team, Curry did sport that era’s uniform during his rookie season before the team updated its logo, color scheme and uniforms to what they are today. There’s no doubt that Oracle Arena will always hold a special place in Curry’s heart, and that’s a sentiment that will remain true for all of Dub Nation for years to come.