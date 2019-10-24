Warriors Opening Night at Chase Center: What to Look Forward To

Tonight, for the first time ever, the Golden State Warriors will play a regular season home game at Chase Center in San Francisco, marking the first Warriors game in San Francisco – excluding this year’s preseason games – since January 29, 1971.



Thursday, October 24

7:30 p.m.

WATCH: TNT

Warriors vs. Clippers
Thursday, October 24
7:30 p.m.
Chase Center
WATCH: TNT
RADIO: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors Radio Network

It’s officially game day! Tonight, for the first time ever, the Golden State Warriors will play a regular season home game at Chase Center in San Francisco, marking the first Warriors game in San Francisco – excluding this year’s preseason games – since January 29, 1971. With that, here are the top 10 things to look forward to as the Dubs take on the division rival Los Angeles Clippers on Opening Night, presented by Chase.

1. The Dubs are Back, For Real

No explanation necessary, but here’s one anyway. The preseason was fun, but now things really matter. The Warriors are coming off the most successful five-year run in franchise history with five straight trips to the NBA Finals, including championships in 2015, 2017 and 2018. But this year’s Warriors are no longer the overwhelming favorite to win the West. In fact, some media members predict that the Warriors will miss the playoffs entirely. Obviously, the season will play itself out, but the Warriors do return a core of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney and Klay Thompson, the latter of whom will sit out until at least mid-February as he recovers from an ACL injury, and 2019 All-Star guard D’Angelo Russell headlines a group of 10 players who are entering their first season with the club.

As for Opening Night itself, it will count the same amount in the standings as any other regular season game. But what it signifies is so much more than that. Basketball is back, and these games count! For those attending the game, you’re encouraged to be in your seats by 7:15 p.m. so you don’t miss a second of the pregame ceremony. Opening Night introductions are an annual highlight, and this year even more so since the team will be playing its first home game – that matters – in its new home!

2. Early Access to Curry 7s

Heading to the Warriors Shop is a no-brainer to gear up for the new season. Need more incentive, how about copping a pair of the all new Under Armour Curry 7s – a full week before they hit other retail outlets? Yes, Warriors Shop at Thrive City will have a limited amount of Curry 7s available for sale beginning when the store opens at 10 a.m., available while supplies last. Only the Warriors Shop at Thrive City, right outside of Chase Center, will have these kicks, as well as other SC30 gear – the shoes won’t be available at other Warriors Shop locations or online, so head on over to Thrive City!

3. Get on TV

Speaking of Thrive City, both NBC Sports Bay Area and TNT will be doing their pregame and postgame shows right outside of Chase Center. NBCSBA will have its first-ever broadcast from the Gatehouse, the spiral-shaped building between that encloses the western end of Thrive City along 3rd Street. Plus, with the game being nationally televised on TNT, the Inside the NBA crew will be doing their thing from the Thrive City plaza as well.

4. National Anthem

Write this down – it will be the answer to a trivia question someday. The national anthem for the first-ever regular season Warriors home game at Chase Center will be performed by Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and Bay Area icon Carlos Santana. Remember that note above that asked that you get to your seat by 7:15 p.m., this is one of the reasons why: Santana = LEGEND!

5. Warriors Legends Appearances

Did somebody say legend? Several of the Warriors variety will be on hand. We can’t give away too much in this space, but Chris Mullin will be part of the NBC Sports Bay Area pregame and postgame shows, 2019 Basketball Hall of Fame inductee Al Attles will be there and pregame crowd address from a Warriors fan favorite are just some of what will make this a very special evening on this newly-minted Warriors Ground.

6. Halftime Artistry

Some artists can take years to create a masterpiece. David Garibaldi requires just minutes. The performance painter has provided several memorable halftime acts at Warriors games in recent memory, using his signature technique that blends rapid strokes of his brush with more than a dash of performance art to create one-of-a-kind portraits. What will he create in honor of the first game at Chase Center?

7. Half Off Food and Drinks with Your Chase Card

For more Chase cardmember benefits, click here.

Not a typo. For tonight’s game only, use your Chase credit or debit card and receive 50% off your total cart from eateries within Chase Center (counters, kiosks and the app). In addition, take note of other great offers with your Chase Card

8. Exploring Thrive City

Do yourself a favor and explore Thrive City at Chase Center. Soak in the sights from around the building, take in the architectural beauty of both Chase Center and the Gatehouse and participate in one, some or all of the activities that are taking place throughout the district. Among them is the Kaiser Permanente Thrive Challenge on the Thrive City Esplanade in which you can attempt free throws for the chance to win some swag.

9. The T-Shirt

Who doesn’t love a free t-shirt? All fans attending tonight’s game will receive a free Warriors t-shirt, courtesy of Chase. Trust us, you’ll want to hold on to this one.

10. Come for the Game, Stay for the After Party

After the final buzzer sounds, head over to the Pepsi Club inside the West Entrance for a postgame party hosted by Magnolia Brewing Company. The event is open to all ticketed guests for an hour after the conclusion of the game, and guests 21 and over can enjoy a complimentary tasting of Magnolia’s new Dubs Golden Ale.

Yes, there is so much to look forward to at Warriors Opening Night, and the game is just the start of it! For information on how to get to the game, parking options and more, check out our Know Before You Go article on ChaseCenter.com.