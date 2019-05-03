On This Date In Warriors History: We Believe Warriors Take Down the Top-Seeded Dallas Mavericks

On this date in 2007, the ‘We Believe’ Warriors defeated the Dallas Mavericks, 111-86, in Game 6 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs, securing a 4-2 series win for the Dubs. The Warriors became the third No. 8 seed to knock off a No. 1 seed in the play.

Robust, gritty and tenacious. The 2006-07 Warriors were a resilient group piloted by Head Coach Don Nelson with a roster headlined by Baron Davis, Jason Richardson, Stephen Jackson, Monta Ellis, Al Harrington and Matt Barnes.

That group caught fire at the end of the regular season, winning 16 of their final 21 games to finish with a 42-40 record, clinching the eighth and final spot in the West on the last day of the regular season. This marked the franchise’s first playoff appearance in 13 years, and fans, fueled by the ‘We Believe’ movement, turned Oracle Arena into ‘Roaracle.’

Sparked in part by the electric atmosphere created by their home fans, the Warriors became the first eight seed to beat a one seed in a best-of-seven playoff series, beating the Dallas Mavericks 111-86 in the Game 6 series clincher.

Though the Warriors fell to the Jazz in the second round, the legend of the ‘We Believe’ Warriors remains today, encouraging a strong spirit of resilience, brotherhood, hustle and heart.