The Numbers Game

21-10...

Record for the Warriors in series-clinching games since 2015, including 3-4 in the NBA Finals. The Warriors have won 21 of 23 playoff series since 2015.

29...

Rebounds grabbed by Andrew Wiggins in the last two games. With a team-high 26 points and game-high 13 rebounds in Game 5 and 17 points and game-high and career-high 16 rebounds in Game 4, Wiggins recorded back-to-back double-doubles for the first time in his playoff career. During the regular season, he's done it once in his career.

+18...

For the Warriors against the Celtics in the fourth quarter of the last two games. In the fourth quarter, Golden State outscored Boston, 28-19, in Game 4 and 29-20, in Game 5. Prior to Game 4, the Celtics had outscored the Warriors in the fourth quarter by 40 points, 87-47.

20...

Finals wins for Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, the most by an All-NBA trio in the last 50 years, breaking a tie with the Spurs trio of Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili.

132...

Consecutive playoff games that Stephen Curry had made at least one 3-pointer until June 13, 2022 vs. Boston in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, in which he missed all nine of his attempts. His streak of making at least one 3-pointer in 233 regular season and playoff games combined also came to an end. Prior to Game 5, the last time Curry did not make a 3-pointer was on November 8, 2018 vs. Milwaukee when he was 0-of-4 from 3-point range.