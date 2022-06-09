The Numbers Game

26 ...

Consecutive playoff series in which the Warriors have won at least one road game, an NBA record streak that began with a road victory in Denver in the 2013 NBA Playoffs Western Conference First Round. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Draymond Green (26), Klay Thompson (26) and Stephen Curry (25) are the only players to win at least one road game in every playoff series they've played in (minimum 20). Curry missed the 2018 First Round series vs. San Antonio.

200 ...

Career blocks in the playoffs for Draymond Green. With 215 career playoff steals, Green became the fifth player in NBA history to record at least 200 blocks and 200 steals in the playoffs, joining Julius Erving, Robert Horry, LeBron James and Hakeem Olajuwon.

+43 ...

For Golden State against Boston in the third quarter of the 2022 NBA Finals. The Warriors have outscored the Celtics, 106-63, in the third quarter in the three games (35.3 to 21.0 ppg). In Game 2, the Warriors outscored the Celtics, 35-14, in the third quarter, the +21 the largest point-differential in any quarter in the Finals in franchise history.

5-0 ...

record for the Warriors following a loss in this year's playoffs, outscoring their opponents by an average of 15.4 in those games. The points per game difference ranks as the fifth-highest in the last 50 seasons.