The Numbers Game

4 ...

Consecutive wins in Game 2 of the NBA Finals for the Warriors. Since 2015, the Warriors have a 4-1 record in second game of the Finalsn(lone loss came vs. Cleveland in 2015); all-time the Warriors have a 6-5 record in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, including 5-2 at home.

22-8 ...

Record in playoff games following a loss since 2015. The .733 winning percentage is the second-highest since 2015, trailing only a .750 percentage (6-2) by the Lakers, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

434 ...

Career 3-pointers in the playoffs made by Klay Thompson, the second most in NBA history, trailing only teammate Stephen Curry (537). Thompson made three 3-pointers in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, passing LeBron James (432). Curry, Thompson and James are the only players in NBA history with at least 400 career 3-pointers made in the NBA Playoffs.

6 ...

3-pointers made by Stephen Curry in the first quarter of Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals, an NBA record for the most 3-pointers made in any quarter of a Finals game. It matched the record for most 3-pointers in a quarter of a playoff game, shared by Antoine Walker, Damian Lillard, Michael Porter Jr., Devin Booker and Bojan Bogdanovic. Curry finished with seven 3-pointers in Game 1, the sixth time in his career he has made that many in a Finals game. Besides Curry, only Ray Allen has multiple games with seven-or-more 3-pointers in Finals history.

21 ...

Points scored by Stephen Curry in the first quarter of Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals, the most scored in any quarter of a Finals Game since Michael Jordan tallied 22 points in the fourth quarter vs. Phoenix in 1993, according to ESPN Stats & Info. Five times Curry has scored 20 or more points in a quarter in a playoff game in his career, but this was the most in any quarter in a Finals game for him.