NBA and Golden State Warriors Dedicate NBA Cares Learn & Play Zone

As part of the 2019 NBA Finals, presented by YouTube TV, the NBA and the Golden State Warriors, in partnership with Kaiser Permanente and State Farm, opened a new NBA Cares Learn & Play Zone at Ira Jinkins Recreation Center in Oakland on Thursday.

A handful of Warriors players and executives, NBA and WNBA legends, and league and NBPA executives helped to unveil the new Learn & Play Zone which included four newly-renovated spaces: a multipurpose room, game room, study room, and library and computer room featuring new technology, books and decorations. Newly partnered with the Warriors, Williams-Sonoma donated all of the new furniture featured throughout the space. This zone will provide local youth with a safe place to play, as well as resources to help them explore educational interests. Members of the Warriors organization spent the day with students and local community partners, participating in several activities such as reading with therapy animals, a cooking and healthy eating activity, a science project, self-love dance class, music making and video games.

This space at the Ira Jinkins Recreation Center will mark the 1,274th live, learn or play space created by the NBA family. Throughout the years, the Warriors have developed a long-standing relationship with Ira Jinkins Recreation Center, with it participating in the Junior Warriors Basketball League – part of the Jr. NBA – for over ten years. At the end of each season, youth from the center visit the Warriors practice facility, meet with the team’s training staff and participate in drills with Warriors players. Moreover, in 2014 Stephen Curry and Kaiser Permanente helped host a “Get Fit Time-Out Hoops & Health Clinic” at the center to encourage more than 200 students to be active and eat healthy.

Kaiser Permanente is the Official Health Care Partner of the NBA and, in partnership with the Warriors, recently announced Generation Thrive, a youth-serving non-profit accelerator that will be headquartered in the Warriors facility in Oakland, and Thrive City, a dynamic new community gathering space as Kaiser Permanente and the Warriors continue to promote health and wellness in the greater Bay Area.