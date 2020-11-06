Mocking the 2020 Draft with Tim Roye

With the 2020 NBA Draft fast approaching, Warriors broadcaster Tim Roye talks to media members around the league about what their team should do with their lottery selection. Listen to the interviews below and stay tuned for the latest mock predictions. And for continuous insight and updates, follow Tim Roye on Twitter (@warriorsvox).

For a deeper look at who the Warriors might select at No. 2, check out this draft prospects page.

The following draft predictions are purely the opinions of those making the predictions, and do not represent the official stance of the teams owning these picks in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Last Updated: 11/6/20 @ 12:30 p.m.