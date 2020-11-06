Mocking the 2020 NBA Draft with Tim Roye

Mocking the 2020 Draft with Tim Roye

Radio Voice of the Warriors Talks 2020 Lottery Pick Predictions with Colleagues Around the League
Posted: Nov 06, 2020

With the 2020 NBA Draft fast approaching, Warriors broadcaster Tim Roye talks to media members around the league about what their team should do with their lottery selection. Listen to the interviews below and stay tuned for the latest mock predictions. And for continuous insight and updates, follow Tim Roye on Twitter (@warriorsvox).

For a deeper look at who the Warriors might select at No. 2, check out this draft prospects page.

The following draft predictions are purely the opinions of those making the predictions, and do not represent the official stance of the teams owning these picks in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Last Updated: 11/6/20 @ 12:30 p.m.

Pick #1 - Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards

COLLEGE: Georgia | AGE: 19 | HT: 6-3 | WT: 235 | POS: G

Pick Predicted by: Alan Horton | Timberwolves Radio Broadcaster

Pick #2 - Golden State Warriors

James Wiseman

COLLEGE: Memphis | AGE: 19 | HT: 7-1 | WT: 247 | POS: C

Pick Predicted by: Anthony Slater | NBA Writer, The Athletic

Pick #3 - Charlotte Hornets

Onyeka Okongwu

COLLEGE: USC | AGE: 19 | HT: 6-9 | WT: 245 | POS: PF

Pick Predicted by: Rick Bonnell | Hornets Beat Writer, Charlotte Observer

Pick #4 - Chicago Bulls

LaMelo Ball

CLUB: Illawarra Hawks (Australia) | AGE: 19 | HT: 6-7 | WT: 190 | POS: PG

Pick Predicted by: K.C. Johnson | NBC Sports Chicago

Pick #5 - Cleveland Cavaliers

Obi Toppin

COLLEGE: Dayton | AGE: 22 | HT: 6-9 | WT: 220 | POS: PF

Pick Predicted by: Jeff Phelps | Fox Sports Ohio

Pick #6 - Atlanta Hawks

Killian Hayes

CLUB: Ratiopharm (Germany) | AGE: 19 | HT: 6-5 | WT: 192 | POS: PG

Pick Predicted by: Sekou Smith | NBA.com, NBA TV

Sign up and be the first to know when tickets become available and receive presale access.


Tags
Warriors

Related Content

Warriors

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter