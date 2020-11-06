Mocking the 2020 Draft with Tim Roye
Radio Voice of the Warriors Talks 2020 Lottery Pick Predictions with Colleagues Around the League
With the 2020 NBA Draft fast approaching, Warriors broadcaster Tim Roye talks to media members around the league about what their team should do with their lottery selection. Listen to the interviews below and stay tuned for the latest mock predictions. And for continuous insight and updates, follow Tim Roye on Twitter (@warriorsvox).
For a deeper look at who the Warriors might select at No. 2, check out this draft prospects page.
The following draft predictions are purely the opinions of those making the predictions, and do not represent the official stance of the teams owning these picks in the 2020 NBA Draft.
Last Updated: 11/6/20 @ 12:30 p.m.
Pick #1 - Minnesota Timberwolves
Anthony EdwardsCOLLEGE: Georgia | AGE: 19 | HT: 6-3 | WT: 235 | POS: G
Pick Predicted by: Alan Horton | Timberwolves Radio Broadcaster
Pick #2 - Golden State Warriors
James WisemanCOLLEGE: Memphis | AGE: 19 | HT: 7-1 | WT: 247 | POS: C
Pick Predicted by: Anthony Slater | NBA Writer, The Athletic
Pick #3 - Charlotte Hornets
Onyeka OkongwuCOLLEGE: USC | AGE: 19 | HT: 6-9 | WT: 245 | POS: PF
Pick Predicted by: Rick Bonnell | Hornets Beat Writer, Charlotte Observer
Pick #4 - Chicago Bulls
LaMelo BallCLUB: Illawarra Hawks (Australia) | AGE: 19 | HT: 6-7 | WT: 190 | POS: PG
Pick Predicted by: K.C. Johnson | NBC Sports Chicago
Pick #5 - Cleveland Cavaliers
Obi ToppinCOLLEGE: Dayton | AGE: 22 | HT: 6-9 | WT: 220 | POS: PF
Pick Predicted by: Jeff Phelps | Fox Sports Ohio
Pick #6 - Atlanta Hawks
Killian HayesCLUB: Ratiopharm (Germany) | AGE: 19 | HT: 6-5 | WT: 192 | POS: PG
Pick Predicted by: Sekou Smith | NBA.com, NBA TV
