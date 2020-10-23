Mock Draft Roundup: What Will Dubs do With No. 2 Overall Pick?

There is one question on Dub Nation’s mind as the NBA Draft, set for Nov. 18, is fast approaching: what will the Warriors do with the second overall pick?

Golden State received the second overall pick for the draft in August’s Draft Lottery, but basketball fans and pundits alike know that there are many options for a franchise with a high selection and a number of options to keep in mind for the draft.

And speaking of the NBA Draft, Warriors fans in the Bay Area are invited to the Dubs Draft Room, a virtual second-screen experience on Nov. 18 hosted by Warriors broadcasters Tim Roye and Kelenna Azubuike.

To prepare for the number of potential outcomes that could come next month while watching the Dubs Draft Room, take a look at what members of the media have predicted the Warriors will do with their pick and learn about some of the Warriors’ potential draft targets.

Who could the Warriors select with the No. 2 overall pick?

In the days immediately following August’s NBA Draft Lottery, mock drafts from reputable sources indicated a few different options for the Warriors with the No. 2 pick.

Out of the 18 writers and sites initially scouted, here is the breakdown of who they said would be selected by the Warriors and how many agreed with that choice:

James Wiseman (center, Memphis) - 11

LaMelo Ball (guard, Australia) - 4

Anthony Edwards (guard, Georgia) - 1

Onyeka Okongwu (forward, USC) - 1

Obi Toppin (forward, Dayton) - 1

James Wiseman, a freshman center and consensus five-star recruit who averaged 19.7 points and 10.7 rebounds in three games with Memphis before leaving Memphis amid an eligibility disagreement with the NCAA, was the overwhelming favorite choice according to media.

However, the draft boards have been shaken up since the conclusion of the NBA Finals. Now with our eyes on 24 media members and sites, here is an updated look as of this week:

James Wiseman (center, Memphis) - 11

Deni Avdija (forward, Israel) - 4

Anthony Edwards (guard, Georgia) - 3

LaMelo Ball (guard, Australia) - 2

Obi Toppin (forward, Dayton) - 2

Onyeka Okongwu (forward, USC) - 1

Though Wiseman remains the leading contender according to these sources, some members of the media have changed their opinions after initially thinking the Warriors would take the 19-year-old center.

One of those to move away from Wiseman was Gary Parish of CBS Sports, who wrote: “The more I think about it, the less sense it makes to spend the No. 2 pick on a traditional center when Golden State knows its most-effective lineup includes Draymond Green in the middle.”

“So now I'm on board with the Warriors instead taking Anthony Edwards,” continued Parish.

Though Edwards was a near-unanimous number one overall pick in August, some have begun to list LaMelo Ball, international player and brother of current New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball, as their number one pick. Edwards, who was 2020 SEC Freshman of the Year with Second-team All-SEC honors at Georgia last season, would then fall to the Warriors at number two.

Brad Rowland with Dime is among those who sees Ball going first and Edwards second. However, he believes the Dubs would use Edwards in a trade.

“We’ll slot in Edwards almost as a place-holder,” noted Rowland, “because a) the Warriors could simply take him as the best player available, and b) if Ball is gone, Edwards is the player most likely to garner a significant trade return.”

So yes, even if the Warriors select someone at number two, a trade may occur. This brings us to another point of discussion among media…

What if the Warriors trade their pick?

Besides debates on who the Dubs may take with their pick, there are groups of writers who believe the team would trade their first round pick.

“I think I’d be surprised if they end up selecting at No. 2,” wrote Sam Vecenie from The Athletic.

If the Warriors do trade the No. 2 pick, in return they could potentially get any combination of veteran players, future picks or even cash considerations. And if they are to trade down in the upcoming draft, the list of potential draft targets would presumably get larger.

Stay tuned for more updates and insights as the Warriors prepare for the 2020 NBA Draft.