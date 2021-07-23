Mock Draft Roundup: New Names Tied to Warriors’ Lottery Picks

2021 NBA Draft

Thursday, July 29

5:30 p.m.



WATCH: ESPN

The following draft prospects are among those who external media members are predicting to be selected by the Warriors in the 2021 NBA Draft, and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Golden State Warriors or its basketball operations staff.

Less than one week to go before the 2021 Draft, presented by Oracle!

Have you done your homework on your top prospects yet, Dub Nation? With two picks — the seventh and 14th overall — in the lottery, the Warriors sit in a strong position heading into the annual event.

However much can change leading up to the draft, as we have seen this week alone in our tracking of NBA “experts” mock drafts. What was once a one-man race for one pick has become a wide open race, and a new prospect has has his name tied to the Warriors at No. 14.

Curious? First, let’s take a look at the results first of the Warriors’ No. 7 overall pick:

Votes Now Votes Before Player Pos. Height School/League 5 6 Davion Mitchell G 6’2” Baylor 4 4 James Bouknight G 6’5” UConn 3 1 Moses Moody G 6’5” Arkansas 1 1 Jonathan Kuminga F 6’6” Ignite (G League) 1 1 Jalen Johnson F 6’9” Duke

Through the process of these Mock Draft Roundups, we have seen a near-one-sided choice in Baylor guard Davion Mitchell closely followed by Connecticut James Bouknight. But this week it has become a three-horse race with Moses Moody moving up some draft boards.

Among those who chose Moody this week was Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report, who previously had listed Mitchell as his choice for the No. 7 pick by the Warriors.

“He'll offer immediate shot-making,” wrote Wasserman of the Arkansas guard, “while his ability to get buckets within the flow of a team's offense should be an obvious draw for this particular roster.”

If the changes at No. 7 aren’t interesting enough, there are some big waves being made at No. 14:

After not having not one “expert” list him as a target for the Warriors in our last Mock Draft Roundup, Duarte, a 24-year-old sophomore from Oregon, had all four of the newest mock drafts released late this week list him as the No. 14 pick by Golden State.

After having stuck with Australian teenager Josh Giddey since our first look at this summer’s mock drafts, The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor now puts Duarte as the Warriors later lottery choice.

“Duarte is a knockdown shooter who could add some much-needed floor spacing to the Warriors,” writes O’Connor.

But his praises of Duarte may excite fans further: “Even as a rookie, Duarte could become the best shooter Steph and Klay have ever played with besides Kevin Durant; his ability to drain 3s is that good. At his age, he could be an immediate rotation player on a rookie contract.”

The question remains: who would you take, Dub Nation?