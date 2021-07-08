Mock Draft Roundup: Who Will the Warriors Select with the 7th, 14th Picks?

2021 NBA Draft

Thursday, July 29

5:30 p.m.



WATCH: ESPN

The following draft prospects are among those who external media members are predicting to be selected by the Warriors in the 2021 NBA Draft, and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Golden State Warriors or its basketball operations staff.

Thanks to the draw of the ping pong balls, the Warriors came away with the No. 7 and 14 picks in the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery. Now with the order set for the 2021 Draft, presented by Oracle, there is one question on Dub Nation’s minds: which top prospects are the Warriors taking with their two lottery picks?

We are rounding up the latest mock drafts from around the web to find out what “experts” in the media think, and we have the first round of results for you!

When it comes to the No. 7 pick, there is one name that is finding its way into half of the lists at the moment. Out of the 12 sites we have scoured, here’s who is showing up the most at No. 7:

If the name Davion Mitchell rings a bell, it’s because he made headlines through the NCAA Tournament this year leading the Baylor Bears to their first ever National Championship. Besides averaging 13.5 points, 5.9 assists and 1.7 steals on the big stage of the Tournament, he earned All-Big XII 1st Team and Defensive Player of the Year honors.

Among those selecting Mitchell in his mock drafts at No. 7 is Bay Area News Group’s Wes Goldberg, who wrote of the junior: “He plays bigger than his 6-foot-2, 205-pound frame, raises his game in the most important moments and can be a floor spacer (44.7% from 3-point range as a junior) and facilitator (5.5 assists per game).”

But there is one more name appearing on multiple mock drafts at that seventh spot: James Bouknight. The guard averaged 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds en route to All-Big East 1st Team honors and assisting the UConn Huskies in making their first Tournament appearance since 2016.

“He has tremendous shake and has potential to be a genuine three-level scorer in the NBA,” said Sam Vecenie of The Athletic. “Anything you’re looking for in a guy’s bag from a craft perspective, Bouknight has it, and it’s a fun game to watch.”

When looking at the No. 14 pick in the mock drafts though, there is far less consensus on who the Warriors may be looking at with the later lottery pick. Through the 12 sources we have tracked, 11 different names have been tied to the Dubs’ second selection.

While there is certain uncertainty when it comes the late pick, Dub Nation may note that some names have reappeared on this list for the No. 14 pick from the one above: Bouknight and Josh Giddey.

Jason McIntyre of FOX Sports had high praise of Bouknight, writing “He’s a bucket in the way that Jordan Clarkson and CJ McCollum can instantly provide scoring,” yet thinks the sophomore can fall to the middle of the first round where the Warriors can pick him at No. 14.

Also making a second appearance in mock draft lists at 7 and 14 is 18-year-old guard Josh Giddey. The Australian professional baller opened eyes of many including Zach Harper of The Athletic who wrote of the teen “I’m not sure there’s a pass he can’t make, and he seems to know the play a couple steps ahead.”

Harper acknowledged there is work to be done with Giddey though, continuing by saying “where the Warriors will really have to develop him is shooting the ball and playing on-ball defense.”

There you have it, Dub Nation: the first roundup of mock drafts headed into the annual summer event. Be sure to tune in to the 2021 NBA Draft on July 29 (5:30 p.m., ESPN).