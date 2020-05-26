Warriors Archive: Thompson Splashes Six Treys in Dubs’ 27-Point Comeback

Warriors Archive: The Making of a Champion, presented by HPE, continues Tuesday night with a look back at one of the Warriors' best comeback victories in franchise history. The Dubs' 27-point comeback victory over the Raptors from Dec. 3, 2013, will be shown in its entirety on the Warriors’ Facebook page (available in the Bay Area only).

ABOUT THE GAME

The Dubs were down by as many as 27 points early in the third quarter, but Thompson’s four treys in the fourth quarter fueled a 112-103 comeback win over the Toronto Raptors on Warriors Ground. The Warriors shot 8-for-11 on 3-pointers and outscored Toronto 42-15 in the final quarter and wound up with the largest margin of victory in a regulation game in NBA history for a team that trailed by at least 18 points entering the fourth quarter.