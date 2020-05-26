Warriors Archive: Thompson Finishes Strong in Indiana

Warriors Archive: The Making of a Champion, presented by HPE, continues Wednesday night with a look back at a down-to-the-wire game in which Klay Thompson was on fire in the fourth quarter. The Dubs' 98-96 victory over the Pacers from Mar. 4, 2014, when Indiana had the best record at the time, will be shown in its entirety on the Warriors’ Facebook page (available in the Bay Area only).

ABOUT THE GAME

Klay Thompson scored 16 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter, including a turnaround baseline jumper with 0.6 seconds left that gave the Warriors a 98-96 win in Indiana. The road win was against the team with the best record in the NBA at the time, and it was the Dubs' 15th of 17 games decided by two points or less during the regular season.

Warriors radio broadcaster Tim Roye caught up with longtime Pacers broadcaster Chris Denari to discuss the Splash Brothers' three-point prowess and how the up-and-coming Warriors team of 2014 edged out the Indiana Pacers in a stunning 98-96 comeback.