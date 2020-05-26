Warriors Archive: Klay Drops 41 on Kobe and Lakers

Warriors Archive: The Making of a Champion, presented by HPE, continues Thursday night with a look back at a Klay versus Kobe Bryant showdown. Thompson finished with 41 in the Mar. 4, 2014 vicotry over the Lakers, which will be shown in its entirety on the Warriors’ Facebook page (available in the Bay Area only).

ABOUT THE GAME

It was a Klay vs. Kobe showdown. The two opposing guards went back and forth with spectacular shots in the third quarter, but Thompson had the last laugh in this chapter with 28 of his then career-high 41 points in the second half of the Dubs’ 127-104 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.