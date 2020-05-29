Warriors Archive: Treymond in Full Effect

Warriors Archive: The Making of a Champion, presented by HPE, continues Tuesday night with a look back at the night Draymond Green joined the Splash Family with a seven-splash performance. The 112-102 victory over the Chicago Bulls will be shown in its entirety on the Warriors’ Facebook page (available in the Bay Area only).

ABOUT THE GAME

Warriors forward Draymond Green entered Splash Brother territory by making a regular season career-high seven 3-pointers in a 31-point (also a reg. season career high) night in Chicago. His offensive production, complemented by his regular stout defense, was key in the Dubs’ 112-102 win, the team’s then franchise record 12th straight victory.