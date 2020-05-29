Warriors Archive: Green Makes Game-Winner Over Defending Champs

Warriors Archive: The Making of a Champion, presented by HPE, continues Monday night with a look back at a clutch game-winning shot by a rookie Draymond Green. The 97-95 victory over defending the NBA Champions Miami Heat, with LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, will be shown in its entirety on the Warriors’ Facebook page (available in the Bay Area only).

ABOUT THE GAME

If there was ever a specific turning point in franchise history that indicated the Warriors would reel off three titles in four seasons and five straight trips to the NBA Finals, this 97-95 victory in Miami would be it. The Warriors were on their way to what would be their first playoff appearance since 2007, and they were 4-0 on a season-long seven-game road trip when they matched up with the defending NBA champs featuring LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. The Warriors played the Heat close throughout, and with 0.9 seconds left, Warriors guard Jarrett Jack found rookie forward Draymond Green cutting backdoor. Green converted the game-winning layup, marking a signature moment in the franchise’s history.