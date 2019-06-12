A Refreshed Look for the 2019-20 Season

In the world of professional sports, and life in general, change is inevitable. Adjustments are a constant, and the Warriors are no exception. One of the more subtle changes will be in regard to the Warriors logo, which has been refreshed to a simpler, more distinctive representation of the Bay Area.

Adopted in 2010, the team’s logo with the depiction of the Bay Bridge has undergone a few minor alterations ahead of the 2019-20 season.