A Refreshed Look for the 2019-20 Season
Warriors Logo Undergoes Subtle Adjustments
In the world of professional sports, and life in general, change is inevitable. Adjustments are a constant, and the Warriors are no exception. One of the more subtle changes will be in regard to the Warriors logo, which has been refreshed to a simpler, more distinctive representation of the Bay Area.
Adopted in 2010, the team’s logo with the depiction of the Bay Bridge has undergone a few minor alterations ahead of the 2019-20 season.
- The Golden State Warriors’ new primary icon and global logo depicts a more accurate portrayal of the Bay Bridge, adding in subtle details on the bridge span, and represents the Golden State Warriors’ standing as the Bay Area’s professional basketball team.
- The Golden State Warriors previous identity used Copperplate font, and the new ‘Global Icon’ logo will utilize a custom font. The new, custom font will also be featured in the team’s word mark.
- The new “W” secondary logo has been updated to match our new custom font and overall modernized aesthetic, and will be featured on the belt of the team’s uniform shorts.
