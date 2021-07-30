2021 Draftees First Day in the Bay

The newest members of the Warriors squad have touched down in the Golden State. Welcome Jonathan Kuminga (7th overall pick) and Moses Moody (14th)!

Take a look at the rookies’ first day as they made themselves at home in chase Center and with Dub Nation after an exciting Draft Night in Brooklyn, New York.

Touched down in The Bay pic.twitter.com/hAUAJmQ7CF — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) July 30, 2021

Dub Nation started showing love to the rooks right away, with fans greeting the newest members of the squad at the airport.

Rook is making friends already in The Bay#DubsDraft || @Oracle pic.twitter.com/CyjDn3uke9 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) July 30, 2021

Upon arriving, the rookies made their way to Chase Center for an introductory press conference. Moderated by longtime Warriors radio play-by-play announcer Tim Roye, the new Dubs were joined by Warriors President of Operations Bob Myers to discuss plans for the future and more.

The new Warriors are already feeling at home, with Moses Moody sharing that he received warm welcome from veteran forward Draymond Green.

“Draymond (Green) texted me saying welcome to the family,” Moody shared with media.

Kuminga shared his own Warrior ties, discussing the impact former Warrior guard and G League Ignite teammate Jarrett Jack had on his development.

“Being around Jarrett Jack means a lot. He used to coach me pretty much every day… He was helping me with the pace of my game,” Kuminga said. “Coming out of high school to the G League, different pace, so he was really like a mentor to me.”

Following the introductory press conference, the rookies received a tour of Chase Center and the Oracle Performance Center.

The new Warriors will get right to work as Summer League is right around the corner, tipping off Aug. 3 (8 p.m. ESPN2) with Dubs heading to Sacramento for the California Classic.