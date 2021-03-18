Warriors Head Coach Addresses Anti-Asian Violence

During Wednesday’s pregame media availability, Head Coach Steve Kerr discussed the recent attack in Atlanta, Georgia that resulted in the death of eight victims. The horrendous attack is one of many high-profile cases of anti-Asian racism and violence experienced by the Asian American and Pacific Islander community over the last year.

“The continued hatred and racism that’s going on in the wake of the pandemic — it’s devastating,” Kerr shared prior to Wednesday’s game in Houston.

Steve Kerr addressed the media prior to tonight’s game regarding the most recent anti-Asian violence that took place in Atlanta



Visit https://t.co/Zh33T5Ja2F to help #StopAsianHate pic.twitter.com/OnRxGqs5Un — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 17, 2021

Kerr also shared his sentiment on social media, addressing the devastation and sending his condolences to the victims and their families. “We have to be better than this,” he emphasized.

My heart goes out to the victims and surviving family members of the shootings in Atlanta yesterday.Once again our country faces the trauma of hate inspired mass murders. We have endured similar race or religion based atrocities at mosques,nightclubs, temples,schools & churches. — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) March 17, 2021

The Warriors maintain an ongoing commitment to promote racial and social equity, and continue to condemn violence against the Asian American community.