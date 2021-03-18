Warriors Head Coach Addresses Anti-Asian Violence
During Wednesday’s pregame media availability, Head Coach Steve Kerr discussed the recent attack in Atlanta, Georgia that resulted in the death of eight victims. The horrendous attack is one of many high-profile cases of anti-Asian racism and violence experienced by the Asian American and Pacific Islander community over the last year.
“The continued hatred and racism that’s going on in the wake of the pandemic — it’s devastating,” Kerr shared prior to Wednesday’s game in Houston.
Kerr also shared his sentiment on social media, addressing the devastation and sending his condolences to the victims and their families. “We have to be better than this,” he emphasized.
The Warriors maintain an ongoing commitment to promote racial and social equity, and continue to condemn violence against the Asian American community.
Sign up and be the first to know when tickets become available and receive presale access.
NEXT UP: