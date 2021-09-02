Juan Toscano-Anderson Hosts Summer Camps in Mexico

In just his second year with the Warriors, Juan Toscano-Anderson has made an impact on and off the court. From hosting community events in Oakland to becoming a finalist for the 2020-21 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion award, the Oakland native continues to take the lead and make a positive difference in communities, near and far.

In his continued effort to give back, Toscano-Anderson hosted youth basketball camps in Saltillo and Cancun, Mexico this summer. As the first Afro-Mexicano in NBA history, and the fifth player of Mexican decent to make it to the league, Toscano-Anderson gave youth campers the unique experience of learning first-hand from an NBA player.

Toscano-Anderson held his first three-day camp in Saltillo, where participants traveled from cities hours away to attend the event. One participant drove 18 hours to ensure he didn’t miss out on the experience. Once Toscano-Anderson heard of the camper’s trek, he offered to pay for plane tickets and registration for his upcoming camp session in Cancun, happening just three days later.

After going undrafted in the 2015 NBA Draft, Toscano-Anderson played in Mexico’s professional basketball league for three seasons (2015-18) and gained increased recognition as a member of the Mexican national basketball team at the 2016 FIBA World Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

Returning now as an NBA player, Toscano-Anderson was a hands-on coach during his time in Mexico, teaching campers shooting and dribbling techniques, as well as how to execute a jump ball.

In addition to training participants on the court, Toscano-Anderson took the opportunity to speak with campers in an open Q+A format. Speaking primarily in Spanish, Toscano-Anderson shared insight on his basketball journey and more.

While Toscano-Anderson made the most of his summer in Mexico, he’s back in full-on preparation mode for the upcoming 2021-22 NBA season.