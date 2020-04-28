Takeaways from Virtual Happy Hour with Jason Richardson, Presented by Budweiser

We Believe teammates Jason Richardson and Kelenna Azubuike reunited on Thursday for a special Q&A session with Warriors Season Ticket Members on Facebook. The interview tipped off a new series for a group of loyal fans to enjoy: Virtual Happy Hours, Presented by Budweiser.

Thursday’s conversation included a trip down memory lane as Richardson and Azubuike shared their favorite memories from the 2006-07 season, discussed playing in the team’s first playoff appearance in 13 years and far more.

Take a look at a few more topics and takeaways from the chat below:

SEASON TICKET MEMBER: What are your goals for the future?

RICHARDSON: “I’m beginning in school right now and finishing up my degree in Sports Management. Either one day be a front office, GM or an agent, I don’t know which one yet… I’ve got another year of school left and we’ll see what happens.”

AZUBUIKE: What’s the importance of having Season Ticket Members during the losing years? How important was that for you as a player?

RICHARDSON: “It was very important. To be a losing organization and at the time still average, I think it was, 15 or 16 thousand fans a night… incredible. And it shows their loyalty to the team, to the organization and to the players. Everything that happens comes and turns to gold: for their loyalty, they won three championships. They got guys like Steph (Curry), Klay (Thompson) and Draymond (Green), and had a guy like (Kevin Durant) come through the organization. I think that’s everything the fans deserve because of all that loosing that was going on for those years.”

AZUBUIKE: You’re the second player ever to win two dunk contests back-to-back. What’s that like to win a dunk contest and then defend it back-to-back?

RICHARDSON: “It was unreal because that was something I always looked up to when I was a kid. You always looked at the Saturday night before the All-Star Game for the dunk contest. And I remember doing all those dunks, watching (Michael) Jordan, Dominique Wilkins, Spud Webb, Kenny ‘Sky’ Walker doing all these dunks and imitating these guys. And so when I had a chance to do it, it was just like me being a kid all over again at the park. They were just great moments.”