Concerns over the spread of COVID-19 have impacted our everyday lives throughout Dub Nation. As we navigate this unprecedented situation together, the Warriors want to share some feel-good content in the midst of these uncertain times.
Takeaways from Virtual Happy Hour with Jason Richardson, Presented by Budweiser
We Believe teammates Jason Richardson and Kelenna Azubuike reunited on Thursday for a special Q&A session with Warriors Season Ticket Members on Facebook. The interview tipped off a new series for a group of loyal fans to enjoy: Virtual Happy Hours, Presented by Budweiser.
Thursday’s conversation included a trip down memory lane as Richardson and Azubuike shared their favorite memories from the 2006-07 season, discussed playing in the team’s first playoff appearance in 13 years and far more.
Take a look at a few more topics and takeaways from the chat below:
SEASON TICKET MEMBER: What are your goals for the future?
RICHARDSON: “I’m beginning in school right now and finishing up my degree in Sports Management. Either one day be a front office, GM or an agent, I don’t know which one yet… I’ve got another year of school left and we’ll see what happens.”
AZUBUIKE: What’s the importance of having Season Ticket Members during the losing years? How important was that for you as a player?
RICHARDSON: “It was very important. To be a losing organization and at the time still average, I think it was, 15 or 16 thousand fans a night… incredible. And it shows their loyalty to the team, to the organization and to the players. Everything that happens comes and turns to gold: for their loyalty, they won three championships. They got guys like Steph (Curry), Klay (Thompson) and Draymond (Green), and had a guy like (Kevin Durant) come through the organization. I think that’s everything the fans deserve because of all that loosing that was going on for those years.”
AZUBUIKE: You’re the second player ever to win two dunk contests back-to-back. What’s that like to win a dunk contest and then defend it back-to-back?
RICHARDSON: “It was unreal because that was something I always looked up to when I was a kid. You always looked at the Saturday night before the All-Star Game for the dunk contest. And I remember doing all those dunks, watching (Michael) Jordan, Dominique Wilkins, Spud Webb, Kenny ‘Sky’ Walker doing all these dunks and imitating these guys. And so when I had a chance to do it, it was just like me being a kid all over again at the park. They were just great moments.”
